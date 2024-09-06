How much do AEW All Out 2024 tickets cost?
All Out has been a September tradition for AEW, typically serving as one of the company’s top events of the year. While it may not reach the level of All In, which has become AEW's equivalent of WWE WrestleMania, it still delivers major matches and occasionally stirs up controversy.
The NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., just outside Chicago, will host the show on Saturday, Sept. 7. With multiple intriguing bouts on the card, it sets up All Out as not just a throwaway show.
Bryan Danielson makes his first defense of the AEW World Championship against Jack Perry, who will be aiming to add a second title to his accolades, as he also holds the AEW TNT Championship. Also headlining the card is Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page inside a steel cage, a match that will only intensify their months-long feud, which could likely go on forever.
For fans planning a last-minute trip to the outskirts of Chicago to attend All Out, here’s a look at the ticket prices.
How much does it cost to attend AEW All Out 2024?
AEW is offering two different packages for attending All Out, at least for two ticket partners: one that includes both the All Out and the Friday, Sept. 6 episode of Collision, and another for just the pay-per-view. This is an effort to attract more people to the venue for both nights at a potentially reduced price.
As of now, tickets to attend All Out on Ticketmaster start at $36.95 to sit in sections 207, 208, 210, 211 and 212. While these seats may not be as goodthey won’t cost you nearly as much to attend the show. All prices include fees.
SeatGeek's cheapest tickets, including fees, to attend Collision on Friday night and All Out on Saturday starts at $172 to sit in Section 109. As with Ticketmaster, fans can attend just the PPV at a significantly cheaper starting price of $52 to sit in Section 208.
StubHub offers only All Out tickets, excluding Collision tickets, with prices starting at $53 for seats in Section 208. This includes fees.
That’s a wrap on ticket prices for fans looking to attend All Out weekend at the NOW Arena. Best of luck to those trying to secure tickets for AEW's next pay-per-view.