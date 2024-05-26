AEW Double or Nothing 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
Back in 2019, All Elite Wrestling held their first-ever pay-per-view event titled Double or Nothing, taking place live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The show saw Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega in the main event, Jon Moxley make his debut, Cody Rhodes defeat Dustin Rhodes, and The Young Bucks defeat The Lucha Brothers in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.
Double or Nothing has since become a staple for Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, May 26, AEW presents the fifth edition of Double or Nothing, taking place in the very arena as the inaugural show.
AEW has hyped a "triple main event" for the card. Swerve Strickland is set to defend the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Christian Cage. Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks in WWE, will compete in her first AEW match, challenging rival Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. Finally, an Anarchy in the Arena match with The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) facing FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin.
That is just three matches on the double-digit card. For those wondering what the rest of the card is and how you can watch Double or Nothing, we have you covered.
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 start time
The main card for Double or Nothing 2024 is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
There will be a Buy In preshow scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m PT, which will air free on all of AEW's social media pages. One match is scheduled for the card thus far, and it's Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo.
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 live stream/how to watch
- Date: Sunday, May 26
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT (Buy In preshow)
- Location/Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nev.
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report (United States and Canada), YouTube (North America and International), TrillerTV PPV (North America and International), PPV.com (North America and International), DAZN PPV (North America and International)
AEW fans have a variety of ways to watch Double or Nothing, which will run $49.99. Bleacher Report is available for fans in the United States and Canada. But, those in North America and select international markets can also order the event on YouTube, TrillerTV PPV, PPV.com, and DAZN PPV.
AEW Double or Nothing 2024 match card
Main Card
Match
Stipulations/Titles on the Line
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW World Championship
Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
TBS Championship
The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin
Anarchy in the Arena Match
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW Women's World Championship
Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay
AEW International Championship
Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black
Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match for the TNT Championship
Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match
Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
Singles Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Triple Threat Match for the FTW Championship
The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo)
Trios Match
Buy In Preshow
Match
Stipulation/Titles on the Line
Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purazzo
Singles Match