AEW Dynasty 2024 live results and highlights
AEW Dynasty takes place on Sunday, Apr. 21, live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Here are the full live results and highlights from AEW's latest pay-per-view event.
By Scott Rogust
Recently, All Elite Wrestling has added more pay-per-view events to its annual calendar. Just last year, they added WrestleDream in October and Worlds End in December. Two years ago, AEW teamed with New Japan Pro Wrestling for Forbidden Door in June. Now, there's a brand new pay-per-view event on the AEW schedule.
On Sunday, Apr. 21, AEW presents its inaugural Dynasty event, emanating from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The very first Dynasty show will feature a nine-match main card, with three bouts taking place on their Zero Hour preshow.
The main event set will see Swerve Strickland get another shot at Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship after narrowly winning at Revolution last month. A dream match is set to become a reality, with Will Ospreay taking on Bryan Danielson. New AEW World Tag Team champions will be crowned, with The Young Bucks taking on FTR in a ladder match. PAC challenges Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. "Timeless" Toni Storm defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa. That's just some of the matches set for the show.
For those unable to watch Dynasty 2024, no need to worry. Keep checking back at this page, as we will update you with the results and highlights from each match once they go final.
AEW Dynasty 2024 full results and highlights
Zero Hour Show (available to watch on all AEW social media channels)
Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Trent Beretta def. Matt Sydal (via submission)
Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty) | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata def. Shane Taylor Promotions (via pinfall)
Titles for Titles match: AEW World Trios champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn) vs. ROH World Trios champions Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austiin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bullet Club def. The Acclaimed (via pinfall) to become the new Unified World Trios champions
Main Card
AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kazuchika Okada def. PAC to retain the AEW Continental Championship
Highlights:
Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) | OFFICIAL RESULTS: House of Black def. Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe (via pinfall)
Highlights:
TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Willow Nightingale def. Julia Hart (via pinfall) to win the TBS Championship
Highlights:
AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Roderick Strong def. Kyle O'Reilly (via pinfall) to retain the AEW international Championship
Highlights:
FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho | OFFICIAL RESULTS:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.