AEW Full Gear 2023 live results and highlights
AEW fans who can't watch Full Gear 2023 have no fear. We have the full live results and highlights from the pay-per-view event.
By Scott Rogust
Every November since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling held its Full Gear pay-per-view event. Last year's Full Gear event saw MJF win the AEW World Championship for the first time after beating Jon Moxley, Jack Perry defeating Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match, and Chris Jericho retaining the Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara. This Saturday, Full Gear is back.
Full Gear 2023 is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 18, live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The show will have 11 matches across the main card and the Zero Hour kickoff show at 7:00 p.m. ET, seven of which are title bouts.
The main event of the show will be MJF defending the AEW World title he won at last year's Full Gear against Jay White. This will come hours after he teams with Samoa Joe to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn).
Other big matches on the card include Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley for the second time on pay-per-view this year, "Hangman" Adam Page facing Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match, a trios bout pitting Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, and so much more.
For fans unable to watch the show live on Saturday night, no worries! We will keep you updated with the full live results and highlights from Full Gear 2023.
AEW Full Gear 2023 full live results and highlights
Zero Hour Preshow
ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal | OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston def. Jay Lethal (via pinfall) to retain the ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews | OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudio Castagnoli def. Buddy Matthews (via submission)
ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF and Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) | OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF and Samoa Joe def. The Gunns (via submission) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin def. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley | OFFICIAL RESULT: Orange Cassidy def. Jon Moxley (via pinfall) to retain the AEW International Championship
Highlights:
AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs "Timeless" Toni Storm | OFFICIAL RESULT: "Timeless" Toni Storm def. Hikaru Shida (via pinfall) to win the AEW Women's WOrld Championship
Highlights:
Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush and Dralistico) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricky Starks and Big Bill def. FTR, Kings of the Black Throne, and LFI to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue | OFFICIAL RESULT: Julia Hart def. Kris Statlander and Skye Blue (via pinfall) to win the TBS Championship
Highlights:
Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland | OFFICIAL RESULT: Swerve Strickland def. "Hangman" Adam Page (via knockout)
Highlights:
Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Golden Jets def. The Young Bucks (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White | OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF def. Jay White (via pinfall) to retain the AEW World Championship
Highlights: