AEW Grand Slam 2024 preview and predictions
All Elite Wrestling is set to mark a big event this week with Grand Slam. The two-show event on Sept. 25 and 28 is another edition of the PPV-level show that has become a featured event each year at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.
As other good news is brewing to drop for AEW, these are two shows that are expected to have big matches for the AEW faithful. This is a breakdown of all those matches to come, and predictions for the winners of each bout.
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (Sept. 25) preview and predictions
Lumberjack Strap Match: Jeff Jarrett versus “Hangman” Adam Page
Jeff Jarrett versus “Hangman” Adam Page is the next layer in the excellent story that has been Page’s character arc. He’s walking down a dark path that Jarrett is familiar with, but it is a path where Page feels that he’s justified. And he’s right in the minds of many.
This will be a fun match where Jarrett continues to perform in a serviceable manner this deep in his professional wrestling career. Expect both men to add new wrinkles to the angle throughout the match, but Jarrett doesn’t have a chance of defeating Page. “Hangman” Page will get the win and he will do so in a violent fashion.
Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page
AEW Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) versus Yuka Sakazaki
Mariah May versus Yuka Sakazaki will be a fun and violent match. In fact, it will be one of the more violent matches in the two-night Grand Slam showcase. May has become a hard hitter during her time in All Elite Wrestling, but it will be Yuka Sakazaki who will remind fans that she brings the heat when it matters the most.
Some of the less serious corners of the internet wrestling community (IWC) raised concerns with Sakazaki’s booking and character, showing that they are unfamiliar with who she is. Sakazaki is one of the first individuals signed by AEW and that was done for a reason. Her offense is some of the best in Joshi wrestling. Expect a match with some stiff-looking spots that AEW fans will love. But in the end, May will pick up the victory to retain.
Winner: Mariah May
AEW World Trios Championships: Pac and Blackpool Combat Club (c) versus TBA
It doesn’t matter who steps out to face off against the new-look Blackpool Combat Club. The story is about Wheeler Yuta. Will he stand in alignment with PAC and Claudio Castagnoli or will he turn against them for what they did to Bryan Danielson at All Out? Yuta has been playing up his lack of focus on the matches at hand, and it will be interesting to see how that comes into play when the titles are on the line.
Expect Private Party to step up for this match. Moxley and company attacked them last week, leaving them injured along the way. Komander will probably be the third person added to this team, but someone like Lio Rush would also work as well. Again, the match isn’t the story, and the champions will retain.
Winner: The Blackpool Combat Club
Continental Championship Eliminator match: Kazuchika Okada versus Sammy Guevara
Kazuchika Okada doesn’t need to remind the world that he’s one of the best wrestlers around. While some may complain about the comedy stylings of his current character, he can still go with the best of them when necessary. This match against Sammy Guevara will be a reminder of that. Okada has not been pinned since joining All Elite Wrestling and Guevara will not be the first one to do it. On top of that, the “challengers” in the title eliminator matches tend to lose – making many question why these matches are even booked. Still, this will be a fun match from start to finish with Okada picking up another victory.
Winner: Kazuchika Okada
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) versus Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay
The Young Bucks versus Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay will be a fantastic showcase of the style of professional wrestling that AEW fans enjoy. Fletcher and Ospreay are excellent performers who know how to push the pedal to the metal and give fans fast-paced matches. Matt and Nick Jackson pace themselves much better these days, but they can always pick things up when needed. This will be a match in which they try to slow things down but will be forced to go back to the high-paced style they started with.
The big issue here is the status of the tag team division. Tag team wrestling was once a focal point for AEW, but it has fallen to the wayside. At some point, the Bucks will have to drop the titles to a team that can lift the division. That won’t be Ospreay and Fletcher though.
Winner: The Young Bucks
Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin
Jon Moxley is the most important person to have joined AEW in the company’s five years. He’s the one who is counted on when a creative shift is necessary and he always delivers. After some much-needed time away, Moxley has returned with a new character arc that pits him against Bryan Danielson. To get to that match, he’ll have to defeat Darby Allin, who was booked as the top contender after winning a battle royale weeks ago. While Allin is a fan favorite, he doesn’t need to be back in the title picture at this point. The story to be told is Moxley versus Danielson – the two men that started the Blackpool Combat Club coming to ahead once again with the latter’s career on the line. Expect Moxley to get the victory to move into that big contest at AEW WrestleDream in October.
Winner: Jon Moxley
Bryan Danielson versus Nigel McGuinness
Bryan Danielson versus Nigel McGuinness should be headlining a major PPV. This is a huge match that seemed impossible just a few short years ago. But here they are, two of the best technical wrestlers to ever grace the ring facing off once again. This will be a fun match, with a lot of verbal jabs coming from McGuinness. He has the ability to hang with Danielson and they are both excellent at telling a story in the ring. Expect this match to headline, as it would make sense for Moxley to confront Danielson afterward, setting up their match for WrestleDream. Bryan Danielson will get the win and Nigel McGuinness will have yet another reason to hate him.
Winner: Bryan Danielson
AEW Grand Slam Collision preview and predictions
The Conglomeration versus The Learning Tree
The Conglomeration versus The Learning Tree is a Tornado Trios Match. This should be a fun one but is a match that feels very unnecessary. Both groups feel like acts that are thrown together to keep people on television. Expect a wild match with a lot of carnage spots with The Learning Tree getting the victory.
Winner: The Learning Tree
Jamie Hayter versus Saraya
Saraya will not defeat Jamie Hayter, and she shouldn’t even come close in this match. Hayter versus Saraya has the “Saraya’s Rule” stipulation in which only Saraya can use weapons, fists, rope breaks, and not be counted out. It’s a silly addition that feels more sports entertainment than anything else. Expect shenanigans with Harley Cameron along the way. Jamie Hayter is a big name for the AEW women’s division and there’s no way she loses in this match.
Winner: Jamie Hayter
FTW Championship: Hook (c) versus Roderick Strong
Hook and Roderick Strong are set to do battle for the FTW Championship in an FTW Rules match. This is basically a no-disqualification match or a “regular” ECW match for those who remember the popular promotion from years ago. This is an interesting match because Roderick Strong is one of those midcard players in AEW who continues to serve in that role perfectly. He’s an individual who can be counted on to deliver an entertaining segment and do a match that fans enjoy.
Hook’s AEW contract is reportedly set to expire in late 2024. This leaves a situation in which he can drop this championship as the two groups would prepare for a situation in which he leaves the company. Pay close attention to the outcome of this match as it will tell a lot about Hook’s status with All Elite Wrestling.