AEW Revolution 2024 live results and highlights
AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 3, live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., featuring the final match of Sting's legendary wrestling career. Here are the full live results and highlights from AEW's latest pay-per-view event.
By Scott Rogust
It's yet another weekend with professional wrestling action. On Sunday, March 3, All Elite Wrestling presents their first pay-per-view of the new year. AEW is at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., for Revolution 2024.
The headliner of the show will see the legendary Sting compete in the final match of his nearly 40-year career. "The Icon" will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin in a tornado tag team match against the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson). Wrestling fans will want to watch this one, especially with it being the last time that Sting will compete in a match.
Besides that, the Revolution card is stacked with plenty of match-of-the-year candidates. Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. "Timeless" Toni Storm looks to continue her AEW Women's World Championship reign with a win over Deonna Purrazzo. Eddie Kingston looks to hold onto the Continental Crown Championship in an anticipated bout against Bryan Danielson. Will Ospreay competes in his first match as a full-time wrestler for AEW, facing off against Konosuke Takeshita in what could be the match of the night.
That is just a handful of matches set for the loaded Revolution show. For those of you who are unable to watch the show live, we have you covered with live results and highlights. Be sure to stay on this page and refresh throughout the night to get the latest results.
AEW Revolution 2024 full live results and highlights
Zero Hour
The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn) and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack, and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed def. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack, and Private Party (via pinfall)
Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue | OFFICIAL RESULT: Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander def. Skye Blue and Julia Hart (via pinfall)
Main Card
TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia | OFFICIAL RESULT: Christian Cage def. Daniel Garcia (via pinfall) to retain the TNT Championship
Highlights:
Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson | OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston def. Bryan Danielson (via pinfall) to retain the Continental Crown Championship
Highlights:
All-Star 8-Man Scramble: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin vs. Magnus | OFFICIAL RESULT: Wardlow wins the All-Star 8-Man Scramble (via pinning Dante Martin) to earn an AEW World Championship match
Highlights:
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong | OFFICIAL RESULT: Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (via pinfall) to win the AEW International Championship
Highlights:
Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def. FTR (via submission)
Highlights:
AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo | OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm def. Deonna Purrazo (via pinfall) to retain the AEW Women's World Championship
Highlights:
Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita | OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay def. Konosuke Takeshita (via pinfall)
Highlights:
AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page | OFFICIAL RESULT: Samoa Joe def. "Hangman" Adam Page (via submission) and Swerve Strickland to retain the AEW World Championship
Highlights:
Tornado Tag Team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sting and Darby Allin def. Matthew Jackson (via submission) and Nicholas Jackson to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Highlights: