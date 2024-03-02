AEW Revolution 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
AEW Revolution 2024 takes place on Sunday, March 3, and features the final match of the legendary Sting's professional wrestling career. Here's how you can watch the pay-per-view event.
By Scott Rogust
All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view is one that will catch the attention of the entire professional wrestling world. AEW presents Revolution 2024 on Sunday, March 3, live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
This event will be headlined by Sting, who will be competing in the final match of his professional wrestling career. Making a name for himself during his World Championship Wrestling days (1988-2001) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (2006-2014). Now, Sting will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin against the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) in a Tornado Tag Team match. Will Sting end his career with a "W?" Or will the Young Bucks spoil the celebration with a win.
There are also some huge matches on the Revolution card. Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. Eddie Kingston looks to retain the Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson. Will Ospreay takes on Konosuke Takeshita. There is so much more on the card that make it a worthwhile event to tune into live.
Here is how you can watch AEW Revolution 2024, and what the entire match card looks like.
AEW Revolution 2024 start time
The main card for Revolution 2024 will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.
There will be a Zero Hour preshow, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Zero Hour preshow will stream on AEW's social media accounts.
AEW Revolution 2024 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 3
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (main card)
- Location: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, N.C.
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report (United States, Canada), Triller TV (International), YouTube (International)
Wrestling fans can primarily stream Revolution 2024 on the Bleacher Report app. The price of the event is $49.99. Revolution will also air on traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite.
Fans outside of the United States and Canada can watch Revolution on Triller TV, and YouTube.
AEW Revolution 2024 match card
Main Card
- Tornado Tag Team match for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)
- AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
- AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong
- Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
- FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli
- All-Star 8-Man Scramble: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. TBD
Zero Hour Preshow
- Kris Statlander and Willow vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue
- The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn) and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Santnam Singh, Willie Mack, and Private Party (Isiah Cassidy and Marq Quen)