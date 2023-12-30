AEW Worlds End 2023 live results and highlights
AEW fans who are unable to watch Worlds End 2023, no worries. We have the full live results and highlights from the pay-per-view event here.
By Scott Rogust
All Elite Wrestling is providing fans with one more big show before the conclusion of what was an eventful and crazy 2023 for professional wrestling. For the first time ever, AEW presents Worlds End 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.
Entering the day of the event, there are 12 matches scheduled, nine on the main card and three on the Zero Hour pre-show.
The main event of the show will feature Long Island's own MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a rematch from their title match at Grand Slam this past September.
There are other title bouts like Adam Copeland challenging Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in a no-disqualification match, Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Riho, and Julia Hart defending the TBS Championship against Abadon.
AEW will be crowning a brand new champion on Saturday as well. The Continental Classic Finals are set with Eddie Kingston taking on Jon Moxley. The winner of the match will be crowned the Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion, the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Strong Openweight Championship, and the inaugural AEW Continental Championship.
Other matches scheduled for the main card include Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee, Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro, and two huge eight-man tag team matches (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Brody King, Rush, and Jay Lethal, and Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita).
For fans who are unable to watch the show live, have no fear.
AEW Worlds End 2023 full live results and highlights
Zero Hour Preshow
Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale | OFFICIAL RESULT: Willow Nightingale def. Kris Statlander (via pinfall)
20-man Battle Royal with the winner receiving a TNT Championship match anytime, anywhere | OFFICIAL RESULT: Killswitch last eliminated Trent Beretta to win the Battle Royal
FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta | OFFICIAL RESULT: Hook def. Wheeler Yuta (via submission) to retain the FTW Championship
Main Card
Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Brody King, Rush, and Jay Lethal | OFFICIAL RESULT: Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson def. Jay Lethal, Jay White, Brody King, and Rush (via pinfall)
Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro | OFFICIAL RESULT: Miro def. Andrade El Idolo (via submission)
AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho | OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm def. Riho (via pinfall) to retain the AEW Women's World Championship
Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes (replacing an injured Keith Lee) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Swerve Strickland def. Dustin Rhodes (via pinfall)
Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita | OFFICIAL RESULT:
