AEW Worlds End 2023 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
AEW Worlds End: Everything to Know
An eventful year in professional wrestling in 2023 is coming to a close in a matter of hours. But, All Elite Wrestling is providing fans with one more pay-per-view event to enjoy over the holiday weekend. For the first time, AEW presents Worlds End on Saturday, Dec. 30, live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.
AEW is pulling out all of the stops for their big event before the end of the year. The main event will feature Long Island's own MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a rematch from their title bout at Grand Slam in Queens back in September. With the mysterious "Devil" looming, can MJF extend his record championship reign?
There are also other big title matches on the show, such as Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Riho, Adam Copeland challenging friend-turned-enemy Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in a no-disqualification match, and Julia Hart looking to retain the TBS Championship against Abadon.
Other big matches on the show include Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in the finals of the Continental Classic, Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee, Sting participating in an eight-man tag team match ahead of his retirement match this upcoming March, and much more.
Without further ado, here is all of the information you need to know about AEW Worlds End, including how to watch the pay-per-view event.
AEW Worlds End 2023 start time
The main card for AEW Worlds End is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.
There will be a Zero Hour preshow scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Two matches are scheduled for Zero Hour, and they include FTW Champion Hook defending against Wheeler Yuta in an FTW Rules match, and a 20-man battle royal, with the winner earning a TNT Championship match anytime, anywhere. Zero Hour can be seen on all of AEW's social media accounts, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
AEW Worlds End 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (main card)
- Location: Nassau Coliseum -- Uniondale, N.Y.
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report, Triller TV (outside of United States and Canada), YouTube (International), PPV.com (International)
Wrestling fans in the United States and Canada can order and stream AEW Worlds End 2023 on the Bleacher Report app. The price of the event will run you $49.99. Worlds End can also be purchased through traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite.
Fans outside of the United States and Canada can watch Worlds End on Triller TV, YouTube, and PPV.com.
AEW Worlds End 2023 match card
Main Card
- AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
- Continental Classic Final: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
- No DQ match for the TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland
- TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon
- Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Rush
- Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita
- Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro
Zero Hour
- FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
- 20 Man Battle Royal for a TNT Championship match anytime, anywhere