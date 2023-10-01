AEW WrestleDream 2023 live results and highlights
AEW WrestleDream 2023 takes place on Sunday, Oct. 1. Here are the full live results and highlights from the pay-per-view event.
By Scott Rogust
All Elite Wrestling is back with another pay-per-view event. On Sunday, Oct. 1, AEW presents its inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view event, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Wash. The event is honoring New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) founder and legend Antonio Inoki, who passed away last year.
The show is scheduled to have 14 matches, including 10 on the main card. The main event of the show is set to be the two-out-of-three falls match for the TNT Championship between Christian Cage and Darby Allin. There is also the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr., both of whom are considered the best technical wrestlers in the world.
Other big matches set for the show include "Hangman" Adam Page facing Swerve Strickland, Eddie Kingston defending his Ring of Honor (ROH) World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships against Katsuyori Shibata, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi taking on Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara, and Konosuke Takeshita, and much more.
For those of you who are unable to watch WrestleDream live, don't worry. We will provide live updates throughout the show, including the final results and highlights from each match. Without further ado, here are the live results and highlights from the inaugural AEW WrestleDream event.
AEW WrestleDream 2023 full live results and highlights
Zero Hour Pre-show
Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante | OFFICIAL RESULT: Lee, Kojima, Athena, and Starkz def. Taylor, Moriarty, Martinez, and Diamante (via pinfall)
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett | OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudio Castagnoli def. Josh Barnett (via pinfall)
Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne | OFFICIAL RESULT: Luchasaurus def. Nick Wayne (via pinfall)
AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn (c) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def. TMDK (via pinfall) to retain the AEW World Trios Championships
Main Card
Two-on-One Handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) | OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF def. The Righteous (via pinfall) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships
ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata | OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston def. Katsuyori Shibata (via pinfall) to retain the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships
TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart | OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander def. Julia Hart (via pinfall) to retain the TBS Championship
No. 1 Contenders match for an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Young Bucks def. The Lucha Bros, The Gunns, and Hook and Orange Cassidy (via pinfall)
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland | OFFICIAL RESULT: Swerve Strickland def. "Hangman" Adam Page (via pinfall)
Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta | OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricky Starks def. Wheeler Yuta (via pinfall)
Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan Danielson def. Zack Sabre Jr. (via pinfall)
Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara, and Konosuke Takeshita | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita def. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi (via pinfall)
AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) | OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR def. Aussie Open (via pinfall)
Two-Out-of-Three Falls match for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin | OFFICIAL RESULT: Christian Cage def. Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship
