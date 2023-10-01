AEW WrestleDream 2023 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
One month ago, All Elite Wrestling presented two pay-per-views in back-to-back weeks -- All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and All Out at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. Approximately one month later, AEW is back with another big event that will certainly pique the interest of wrestling fans.
On Sunday, Oct. 1, AEW presents WrestleDream, live from the Climate Pledge Center in Seattle, Wash. It features a massive card of matches, including one dream match.
One of the headlining matches is Bryan Danielson taking on Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle between two of the best technical wrestlers in the world. The two were supposed to face off at the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view event back in 2022, but Danielson had to pull out due to an injury. Now, the duo will face off to see who is truly the best technical wrestler in the world.
Other matches on the card include Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match for the TNT Championship, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara, and Konsuke Takeshita, and so much more.
Here is all of the information you need to know about AEW WrestleDream, including how to watch and what the full match card looks like.
AEW WrestleDream 2023 start time
The main card for WrestleDream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on pay-per-view streaming formats. There is also a pre-show called the Zero Hour, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on AEW's social media pages (YouTube, Twitter, FaceBook, etc.).
AEW WrestleDream 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 1
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Wash.
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report, FITE TV (outside of the United States)
Fans in the United States can order and live stream WrestleDream through the Bleacher Report app. The price for the event is $49.99.
For those outside of the United States, you can watch the show on FITE TV.
AEW WrestleDream 2023 match card
Main Card
- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
- Two-Out-of-Three Falls match for the TNT Championship: Chrisitan Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs,. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)
- TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
- No. 1 Contender's match for an AEW World Tag Team Championship shot anytime: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook
- Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara, and Konsuke Takeshita
- ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuya Shibata
- 2-on-1 Handicap match for ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)
- Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta
Zero Hour
- AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito)
- Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett
- Mixed Tag Team match: Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante vs. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz