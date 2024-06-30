AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
For the third consecutive year, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up to present a dual-company pay-per-view event. Since 2022, both companies presented Forbidden Door, which allowed wrestling fans to see some dream matches become reality. The same can be said for this year.
On Sunday, June 30, AEW and NJPW present Forbidden Door, live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.
The main event of the show will feature Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against current AEW International champion Will Ospreay.
Other high-profile matches set for the pay-per-view also includes a winner-take-all match between TBS champion Mercedes Mone and NJPW Strong Women's champion Stephanie Vaquer, Jon Moxley defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in a Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament quarterfinal matches.
Those are just some of the matches scheduled for the main card. Oh, and there will be four matches on the Zero Hour Kickoff show airing free on AEW's social media channels.
For those who are unable to order or watch Forbidden Door, there's no need to worry. We'll have you covered with the results and highlights of each match on the show.
AEW x Forbidden Door 2024 full live results and highlights
Zero Hour Kickoff Show
Kyle Fletcher vs. Serpentico | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kyle Fletcher def. Serpentico (via pinfall)
House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd vs. Private Party (Zay and Quen) | OFFICIAL RESULTS: House of Black def. Private Party, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd (via pinfall)
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.