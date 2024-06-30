Fansided

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch

By Scott Rogust

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 / Credit: AEW
For the third consecutive year, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up for their dual pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door. On Sunday, June 30, Forbidden Door 2024 takes place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

There are some huge matches set to take place at Forbidden Door. The main event will feature Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against AEW International champion Will Ospreay. Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. A title for title match will see TBS champion Mercedes Mone take on NJPW Strong Women's champion Stephanie Vaquer.

For those who want to know how to watch Forbidden Door, we have you covered.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 start time

As has been the case for every AEW pay-per-view event, the main card for Forbidden Door 2024 will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

There is also a Zero Hour kickoff show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, which will feature some matches that fans can watch for free on AEW's social media channels

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 livestream/how to watch

  • Date: Sunday, June 30
  • Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET (Zero Hour kickoff show)
  • Location/Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, NY
  • Live Stream: Bleacher Report (United States and Canada), YouTube (North America and International), TrillerTV PPV (North America and International), PPV.com (North America and International), DAZN PPV (North America and International)

There are plenty of options for professional wrestling fans to watch Forbidden Door. Fans in the United States can now order the show through Bleacher Report, YouTube, Triller TV PPV, PPV.com, and DAZN PPV. You can also order the show through traditional pay per view. In total, the show will cost $49.99.

Fans in international markets outside of the United States can order the show through YouTube, TrillerTV PPV, PPV.com, and DAZN PPV.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 match card

Main Card

Match

Stipulation/Title on the Line

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirikawa

AEW Women's World Championship

TBS champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women's champion Stephanie Vaquer

Title for Title

Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Singles match

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship

The Elite (Nicholas Jackson, Matthew Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

Trios match

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal

MJF vs. Hechicero

Singles match

Zero Hour Kickoff Show

Match

Stipulation/Title on the Line

Mariah May vs. Saraya

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal

Mistico and The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi

Trios match

Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano vs. Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe

Tag Team match

