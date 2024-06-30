AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
For the third consecutive year, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up for their dual pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door. On Sunday, June 30, Forbidden Door 2024 takes place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.
There are some huge matches set to take place at Forbidden Door. The main event will feature Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against AEW International champion Will Ospreay. Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. A title for title match will see TBS champion Mercedes Mone take on NJPW Strong Women's champion Stephanie Vaquer.
For those who want to know how to watch Forbidden Door, we have you covered.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 start time
As has been the case for every AEW pay-per-view event, the main card for Forbidden Door 2024 will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.
There is also a Zero Hour kickoff show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, which will feature some matches that fans can watch for free on AEW's social media channels
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 livestream/how to watch
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET (Zero Hour kickoff show)
- Location/Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, NY
- Live Stream: Bleacher Report (United States and Canada), YouTube (North America and International), TrillerTV PPV (North America and International), PPV.com (North America and International), DAZN PPV (North America and International)
There are plenty of options for professional wrestling fans to watch Forbidden Door. Fans in the United States can now order the show through Bleacher Report, YouTube, Triller TV PPV, PPV.com, and DAZN PPV. You can also order the show through traditional pay per view. In total, the show will cost $49.99.
Fans in international markets outside of the United States can order the show through YouTube, TrillerTV PPV, PPV.com, and DAZN PPV.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 match card
Main Card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirikawa
AEW Women's World Championship
TBS champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women's champion Stephanie Vaquer
Title for Title
Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Singles match
Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo
Ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship
The Elite (Nicholas Jackson, Matthew Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)
Trios match
Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal
MJF vs. Hechicero
Singles match
Zero Hour Kickoff Show
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Mariah May vs. Saraya
Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal
Mistico and The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi
Trios match
Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano vs. Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe
Tag Team match