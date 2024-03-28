AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
AFC Bournemouth host Everton in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Tyler Adams returned to the USMNT roster for the first time since the World Cup in Qatar during the international break. It was a successful one for Adams who featured in the semifinal against Jamaica and scored in the final -- which was a 2-0 win over Mexico. Adams' strike from range surprised many who did not think he had scoring goals like that in his locker.
The midfielder has had dreadful luck with injuries which has meant that he has played just twice for AFC Bournemouth this season. Many Bournemouth fans would have been concerned about his involvement with the USMNT after he only just returned to action for his club.
Bournemouth are sitting comfortably in mid-table in the Premier League. They are 14 points off the drop-zone but nine points off the current last European place. A lot of credit must go to their manager Andoni Iraola -- who played in MLS with New York City FC. Iraola did not win any of his first seven league matches this season and despite calls for him to be sacked, managed to turn their campaign around.
Their opposition this weekend, Everton, do have relegation worries. They are currently 16th in the Premier League but just four points off the drop-zone. They have suffered a deduction of six points, so without that they would be in a relatively safe place.
Bournemouth's recent form has been mixed with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five Premier League games. Everton's have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches.
How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 30
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.