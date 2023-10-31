AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
Liverpool have won the EFL Cup once under Jurgen Klopp and they travel to AFC Bournemouth in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
Liverpool have won the EFL Cup nine times in their history. However, just one of these triumphs has come in Jurgen Klopp's tenure. It remains to be seen if the German will take this competition seriously this season, especially as they are also competing in the Europa League.
The Reds are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games which puts them fourth in the division. They beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 last weekend and some are already considering Klopp's team to be title contenders.
The club was shocked by the news of Luis Diaz's parents being kidnapped in Colombia before the match with Forest. However, the Liverpool players showed their togetherness in lifting Diaz's shirt after Diogo Jota scored the opening goal at Anfield.
AFC Bournemouth claimed a huge win last time out in the Premier League as they beat Burnley 2-1 in what was already a relegation six-pointer.
The result also eased the pressure on Andoni Iraola, who was in danger of being sacked if they suffered another defeat.
Given that the Cherries are in a relegation battle, it would be understandable that they throw the EFL Cup competition. Fans would love a run in the tournament but staying in the Premier League has got to be the club's priority.
How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool in the EFL Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Start Time: 15:45 ET
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.