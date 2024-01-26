AFC Championship Game: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Ravens
With the highly-anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs around the corner, here are three bold predictions.
By Lior Lampert
For the first time, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will be facing off in the NFL Playoffs. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the stakes couldn’t be much higher heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship game for the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson holds Mahomes in high regard - to the point where he’d rather avoid facing him at all than have the opportunity to go against him head-to-head. “I don’t like competing against him at all,” the dynamic dual-threat signal-caller said about the reigning NFL MVP. However, every time the two meet it makes for exciting television.
The two former MVPs have previously met on four different occasions, with Mahomes holding a 3-1 series lead. Although, it was Jackson who emerged victorious in the last meeting between the Ravens and Chiefs.
With Sunday’s clash between Baltimore and Kansas City looking like it could be a contest for the ages, here are three bold predictions ahead of the game.
3. Lamar Jackson runs for 100+ yards
Arguably the most lethal mobile field general in the NFL, Jackson can beat you in a variety of ways with his arm and his legs. He is one of three quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, alongside Michael Vick and current Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields. However, Jackson is the only one who has accomplished the feat twice, illustrating how special of a runner he is with the football.
Now, Jackson and the Ravens face a Chiefs defensive rushing unit that ranked 25th in the NFL in yards allowed per attempt (4.5) and 18th in rushing yards per game (114.9) Alternatively, the Chiefs allow the fourth-lowest passing yards per game (177.6) in other words, Kansas City’s defense is a run funnel and the way to beat them is on the ground, not through the air.
With that in mind, Jackson is in a prime spot to go berserk as a rusher. His ability to create plays with his legs and generate extra yards will go a long way if Baltimore hopes to pull this game out.
The current MVP favorite is slated for a big day, rushing for at least 100 yards and moving the ball at will for the Ravens.