AFC Championship Game: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Ravens
With the highly-anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs around the corner, here are three bold predictions.
By Lior Lampert
2. Baltimore Ravens win by double-digits
The Ravens are currently listed as 3.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Even though Baltimore has been the better team all season long, people aren't ready to count out Mahomes and company.
Following Kansas City's bye in Week 10, the team had a 4-4 record, limping their way into the postseason. While the playoff experience of the Chiefs cannot be discounted, the Ravens have been dominant this year.
Baltimore had the highest point differential in the NFL this season, outscoring their opponents by a whopping 11.9 points per game.
Of course, they will have their stiffest test yet against Mahomes and the Chiefs, but the Ravens have talented playmakers on both sides of the ball who should propel them to victory in dominant fashion.
As previously mentioned, Kansas City's inability to stop the run on the defensive side of the ball sets them up for a long day against a mobile quarterback of Lamar Jackson's caliber.
Not to mention, the offensive inconsistencies and miscues the Chiefs have faced this season will be too much to overcome against an elite team like Baltimore.
With that in mind, the Ravens should be able to win handily against a Chiefs team that has overcome various bumps in the road to get to this point.