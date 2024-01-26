AFC Championship Game: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Ravens
With the highly-anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs around the corner, here are three bold predictions.
By Lior Lampert
1. Travis Kelce plays his last game in the NFL
This prediction is not only speculative, it is under the assumption that the Ravens will take down the Chiefs en route to their first Super Bowl appearance with Lamar Jackson at the helm. But, they’re called bold predictions for a reason. Additionally, this projection is also connected to the potential retirement decision of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Following Philly’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, reports surfaced that Jason told his teammates he was retiring. However, the future Hall of Fame center has since come out to make it clear that when he retires, everyone will know.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the Eagles this offseason, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Jason hang up the cleats. If he does, the Chiefs legendary tight end and his brother, Travis Kelce, will follow in his footsteps following the conclusion of his season.
The idea of the two Kelce brothers retiring simultaneously and becoming the first set of brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame the same has been floated around. When there’s smoke, there is fire.
With nothing left to prove, the two-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time All-Pro tight end rides off into the sunset with his big brother, where the two continue to dive into their media careers with their playing days behind them.