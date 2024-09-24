AFC East power rankings, QB edition: Which signal-caller can play spoiler for Bills, Josh Allen?
We are one-sixth of the way through the NFL season, which means it's time for definitive conclusions and confident proclamations. Okay, fine, not really. We don't know much of anything about how this NFL season will play out. Just that Josh Allen is really, really good at this football thing, and the 3-0 Buffalo Bills look the part of AFC East favorites despite what is best described as a rocky offseason.
Josh Allen lost his top playmakers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, over the summer, but that hasn't stopped the former No. 7 pick from absolutely dominating every facet of the game. Through three weeks, Allen has completed 75 percent of his passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns without a single interception. He has also ran for 85 yards, nine first downs, and two scores during that span, averaging five yards per carry.
Allen is the NFL's most mesmerizing and incomprehensible athlete. He's built like a tank, your standard high-vantage gunslinger, but he's also a dynamic runner, equal parts dexterous and blunt-force explosive. Allen can plow through linebackers, dance around linemen, and evade tacklers with uncommon movement skills for a 6-foot-5, 237-pound human being.
The Bills are 3-0 with dominant victories over Miami (31-10) and Jacksonville (47-10). In Week 1, they came from behind against the upstart Cardinals, overcoming a double-digit deficit to win 34-28. Buffalo has won multiple ways, leaning on a dominant defense and, to date, the single best offensive player in the NFL.
Allen does have competition, though, even in his own division. Let's rank the AFC East quarterbacks through three weeks of action.
4. Tim Boyle, Miami Dolphins (1-2)
The Miami Dolphins are without Tua Tagovailoa for an indefinite period of time as the Pro Bowl quarterback meets with neurologists this week. Tagovailoa suffered the fourth documented concussion of his relatively brief NFL career in Week 2, raising questions about how quickly he can (or should) return to action.
It was initially Skylar Thompson who stepped in for Tagovailoa, but the third-year QB suffered a "pretty painful" rib injury in the Dolphins' Sunday afternoon loss to Seattle, per head coach Mike McDaniel. After taking a hard hit to his midsection, Thompson sprawled on the field in pain. He was replaced by recent call-up Tim Boyle, who spent last season as Zach Wilson's backup on the Jets.
Thompson wasn't terribly prolific in his brief stint (13 of 19 passes completed for 107 yards), and Boyle didn't get much of a chance to leave an impression either. He completed 7-of-13 passes for 79 yards. Neither quarterback threw an interception, but the Dolphins did not manage a touchdown. It was one of the most anemic performances you'll see from a Mike McDaniel offense with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane on the field.
Perhaps Boyle (or Thompson) settles in more for their second appearance, but never has Tagovailoa felt more essential to the Dolphins' success. Say what you will about the Alabama product, but he has McDaniel's offense down pat, on a telepathic level. His connection with Hill, Waddle, and Miami's playmakers is pretty much impossible to replicate on the fly.
3. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (1-2)
The New England Patriots have lost two straight after an impressive opening week victory over Cincinnati, a win that feels somewhat less impressive after the Bengals' subsequent 0-3 start. New England fell apart on Thursday Night Football, becoming a victim of the Jets' deadly pass rush and and an increasingly comfortable Aaron Rodgers (more on him momentarily).
All summer, we talked about how bad New England's offensive line is. That weakness finally reared its ugly head in Week 3, as Brissett took five sacks and was hit several more times. He spent the entire evening dodging would-be tacklers and trying, often in vain, to read the field before his airspace was cut off.
Brissett has a grand total of 368 yards and one touchdown through three weeks of action. He has completed 60.9 percent of his passes, but he's averaging a paltry 5.3 yards per attempt — by far the lowest mark of Brissett's career as the everyday starter. It's not really his fault. Brissett has never been the most explosive quarterback, but he can hardly afford to take bold shots in his current environment. The Patriots' wide receivers just aren't good enough and Brissett is under constant duress. Ambitious throws under duress typically lead to mistakes.
So, Brissett is settling for muted efficiency, which is all the Pats can realistically expect from him. Some will clamor for No. 3 pick Drake Maye to get his opportunity, but given the state of New England's offense, it's wise to keep the rookie on ice until next season when, ideally, the front office can put a better roster on the field. Getting your rookie quarterback pummeled on a weekly basis hardly encourages the formation of positive, winning habits.
2. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (2-1)
The New York Jets are 2-1, with Aaron Rodgers looking better and better with each passing week. He was absolutely golden in the Jets' TNF victory over the Patriots. New England's defense was solid through two weeks, but Rodgers made it look easy. He made all his standard, rapid-fire dimes from the pocket, but most importantly, Rodgers started to roll out and use his legs. When Rodgers is mobile and extending plays, he becomes borderline impossible to stop.
All the off-field nonsense from Rodgers has clouded the conversation about just how good he is at football. There were plenty of reasons for skepticism after a mediocre final season with the Packers, not to mention an Achilles injury at 40 years old. The Jets, however, made sure to surround Rodgers with dynamic pass-catchers, an elite RB room, and one of the NFL's sturdiest offensive lines. With all the necessary weapons at his disposal, Rodgers' unmatched processing speed and endlessly live arm become difficult for defenses to fully contain.
The first few weeks of the season have not been perfect for the Jets, but Rodgers has gotten meaningfully better in each successive week. He's shaking off the rust in real time. He has completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 624 yards, five touchdowns, and one interceptions to date. The more comfortable and confident Rodgers gets on his rebuilt knee, the more explosive his performances will become.
New York looks the part of a real team. Rodgers probably won't eclipse Josh Allen at this stage of their respective careers, but Rodgers has the experience edge and a much better supporting cast. When projecting toward the playoffs, it's probably fair to wonder if New York might actually pose a threat on football's biggest stage.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (3-0)
Yeah, again, nobody in the NFL has topped Josh Allen yet. He's the MVP through three weeks. Can that change? Of course. In fact, statistically speaking, the odds probably favor it. But, with so much working against him, it's remarkable to witness Allen firing on all cylinders out of the gate like this. He's doing everything for his team, compensating for inexperienced receivers, generating chunk gains with his legs, and still uncorking his signature downfield bombs on a regular basis.
In Monday's 47-10 smackdown of the Jaguars, Allen completed 76.7 percent of his passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns, adding 44 rushing yards on six attempts. He has not been sacked since Week 1. It's just incredible to watch. The Jags' defense is a soft target, but Allen put together perhaps the most impressive individual performance of the season.
Buffalo's schedule gets more difficult in the weeks to come — including a Week 6 matchup with the Jets — so Allen's mettle will be tested against more competitive teams. Baltimore, Houston, New York is the upcoming three-game gauntlet. How the Bills handle this stretch could tell us all we need to know about their competitive odds in a rough-and-tumble AFC.
As for the division, Buffalo is firmly entrenched at the top right now, with Allen as the undisputed QB1. Rodgers and the Jets are lurking, though, and could challenge Buffalo for that crown in the end.