AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins blow it vs. Titans
The Miami Dolphins fell apart on MNF. Here's how the AFC standings shape up.
The Miami Dolphins led the Tennessee Titans 27-13 with five minutes left Monday night. Tennessee made multiple back-breaking mistakes and it appeared the offense, under the command of rookie QB Will Levis, didn't have what it takes to keep pace with the Dolphins' explosive bunch.
That's when the improbable occurred. The Titans reeled off 15 unanswered points in the final five minutes, marching down the field for a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown and a two-point conversion, then forcing a Miami three-and-out and doing the same thing again on offense.
It ended with Derrick Henry diving across the goal line for the second time of the evening. The final score was 28-27 Tennessee, keeping the Titans alive — if just barely — in the Wild Card hunt while harming the Dolphins' standing in the AFC postseason picture.
A lot of Week 14 games involved significant postseason stakes. Here is how the AFC landscape shapes up ahead of Week 15, which starts with an important Thursday night battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins blow lead vs. Titans in Week 14
1. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
2. Miami Dolphins (9-4)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
5. Cleveland Browns (8-5)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Again, a lot of important games happened last week. The Colts' loss kept them one game behind the wavering Jaguars. The Browns are still within striking distance of Baltimore, but the Steelers are reeling. There is a collection of 7-6 teams knocking on Mike Tomlin's door right now. With Kenny Pickett slated to miss at least a few weeks, Pittsburgh's TNF loss to Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots could prove catastrophic.
On the surface, Monday night was a prime opportunity for the Dolphins to handle a weak opponent and tie Baltimore for first place while adding another game of space between the Chiefs and Jags. Tyreek Hill was visibly impacted by an ankle injury, which held him to four receptions for 61 yards. It's notable how mortal the Dolphins' offense looks when Hill can't explode off the line with his accustomed speed.
AFC Wild Card standings
1. Cleveland Browns (8-5)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
3. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
4. Houston Texans (7-6)
5. Denver Broncos (7-6)
6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
7. Buffalo Bills (7-6)
You get a 7-6 record! You get a 7-6 record! You get a 7-6 record! We all get 7-6 records!
The Texans blew a golden opportunity to made up ground. The Jets, with Zach Wilson back at the controls, won 30-6, keeping their postseason hopes on life support in advance of a potential Aaron Rodgers return. For the Texans, it's a classic misstep from a young team perhaps not ready to contend at the highest level. C.J. Stroud is special, but he probably needs another year before he's a flat-out superstar.
Pittsburgh is firmly on the ropes. The Bengals look shockingly competent with Jake Browning under center. And, speaking of successful backup QBs — somehow, Joe Flacco has returned. The Browns' offense was far from terrible on Sunday, with Flacco throwing for 311 yards and three scores. Is he, like, the best QB on the roster?
The Bills grabbed a major victory over Kansas City, which ended with possibly the dumbest controversy ever. They shouldn't call the blatant penalty! It's unfair! Well, the penalty was called, and the Bills are very much alive for a Wild Card spot.
Expect Week 15 (and all following weeks) to have profound postseason implications.