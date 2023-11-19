AFC Playoff picture after Week 11: Dolphins pull away in AFC East
The Dolphins seem to be pulling away as the definitive best team in the AFC East. Here's where they sit along with the rest of the AFC Playoff picture.
By Josh Wilson
We're past the halfway point of the NFL season at this point, and teams can no longer make excuses about slow starts or pieces not fitting right. The trade deadline is behind us, and most teams have exhausted any possible solutions to improve their team. What they've got is what they have.
Furthermore, injuries continue to be a massive factor this year, especially in the AFC. Thursday Night Football saw several key injuries, but none more crucial than Joe Burrow's season-ending injury that undoubtedly shifts the playoff landscape in the AFC.
Still, we wait on the Buffalo Bills to wake up and also sit wondering if teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers could really force their way into the playoffs. The entirety of the AFC East does appear in question, but after the Dolphins beat the Raiders on Sunday, they're pulling away by a few games over the Bills who can't help but lose of late. Buffalo could keep it interesting with a win over the Jets this afternoon. New York beat Buffalo in Week 1 this year.
The close of the year will be mighty interesting, but remember, we've got eight games yet. The picture crystalizes more each week, but it's far from mathematically certain just yet.
AFC playoff picture after Week 11 NFL games
Here's how the AFC playoff picture shakes out after the 1 p.m. slate of games in Week 11.
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)
- Miami Dolphins (7-3)
- Cleveland Browns (7-3)
- Houston Texans (6-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
The Chiefs remain atop and have yet to see a true AFC challenger emerge. It's a long jump between them and the Ravens.
The Browns beat the Steelers to protect their spot in the postseason further, though the Steelers would sneak in if the season ended now with a wild card spot. C.J. Stroud and the Texans won again this week, making their selection of Stroud look better and better. He could make a postseason in year one.
AFC Wild Card Standings
- Cleveland Browns (7-3)
- Houston Texans (6-4)
- Pittsburgh Steleers (6-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
- Buffalo Bills (5-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
The Bills feel like the only team as a possible to turn things around in a snap in the last eight weeks. Keep an eye on them running up from the lower parts of the wild card table.