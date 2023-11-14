AFC Playoff Picture after Bills lose inexcusable primetime game to Broncos
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in a surprising defeat on Monday Night Football. Buffalo is in complete free-fall.
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. It was their second straight loss, and their third in four game. Buffalo fans are right to raise questions about Josh Allen and Sean McDermott postgame, as the Bills were viewed as Super Bowl contenders prior to the start of the 2023 regular season. Now, it's unclear if they'll make the playoffs, let alone defeat the Miami Dolphins atop to the AFC East standings.
With their most recent defeat, the Bills drop to 5-5, a solid two-game deficit to Miami in their own division. Buffalo's standing in the AFC playoff picture was already questionable entering Monday night. Now, the Bills are on the outside looking in at a Wild Card spot, and that falls squarely on the coaching staff.
AFC playoff picture after Buffalo Bills lose to Denver Broncos
1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
4. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
6. Cleveland Browns (6-3)
7. Houston Texans (5-4)
After the Bills loss to the Broncos, the Dolphins have a clear advantage in the AFC East. Miami holds a two-game lead over Buffalo, and have already played one game against their division rival. While another matchup looms, if Miami is able to win that at home, the Dolphins should represent their division in the postseason.
Buffalo's best bet, should they not win the division, would be an AFC Wild Card spot. a 5-5 record has then out of the case for now, but by no means are they out of the running.
AFC Wild Card standings after Broncos defeat Bills in Week 10
The Bills are not in a postseason position as of this writing, as the Broncos defeated them on Monday Night Football. Quietly, both the Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are in the mix for a playoff spot if they're able to put together some victories in the weeks to come.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
2. Cleveland Browns (6-3)
3. Houston Texans (5-4)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
5. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
6. Buffalo Bills (5-5)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)
8. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
9. New York Jets (4-5)
10. Denver Broncos (4-5)
As you can see, there are loads of AFC teams still in the mix for a playoff spot thanks to the Bills loss. Buffalo should still be favoted to make the postseason given the talent on their roster, but the pressure is on.