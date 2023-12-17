AFC Playoff Picture and clinching scenarios: Browns, Texans comebacks are huge
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans made remarkable comebacks on Sunday afternoon, increasing their playoff hopes in the process.
By Mark Powell
The AFC Playoff Picture has taken a trip this week. While the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs defeating their respective opponents on Sunday rather easily, there will not be a ton of turnover near the top, especially if the Ravens are able to win in Week 15. However, in the AFC Wild Card standings, we've received a lot more clarity.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos lost on Saturday, giving the likes of the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and even Buffalo Bills and opportunity to improve their standing. It's only Week 15, but the postseason is right around the corner. Since the invention of the expanded playoff format, every late-season game is bigger than ever, especially when they involve teams in the Wild Card race.
Cleveland was able to overcome a 10-point deficit to defeat the Bears at home, while the Texans beat the Tennessee Titans in fake-Oilers uniforms in a loss they surely deserved more than most.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Browns, Texans comeback wins in Week 15
The AFC Playoff Picture is as crowded as ever, but the Browns have an inside track to the first Wild Card spot after their win over Chicago. The Texans, meanwhile, were able to hold on against the Titans despite the injury to likely Rookie of the Year winner CJ Stroud. Here's how the seeding looks as of this writing.
AFC Playoff Teams
Regular Season record
Baltimore Ravens
10-3
Miami Dolphins
10-4
Kansas City Chiefs
9-5
Jacksonville Jaguars
8-5
Cleveland Browns
9-5
Cincinnati Bengals
8-6
Indianapolis Colts
8-6
The Colts win over the Steelers on Saturday put them in prime position to make the postseason should they win out, as they now own a tiebreaker over Pittsburgh, which is 7-7. The Bengals defeated the Vikings Saturday, as well, which places them just behind the Cleveland Browns at 8-6.
AFC Postseason tiebreakers for Wild Card teams
Tiebreakers within the AFC Wild Card could be complicated. However, it's easier if they play in the same division, as head-to-head and division record can sort all that out. If the teams do not play in the same division, the tie could be decided by head-to-head record on conference record. Odds are, that will come into play as the season draws to a close.