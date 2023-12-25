AFC Playoff Picture: Raiders make surprising push, Chiefs out on No. 1
The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, which could have huge implications on the AFC Playoff Picture.
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead on Monday. A Christmas Day victory may officially take the interim tag off Antonio Pierce, and did remove any chance for the Chiefs to secure the No. 1 seed.
With the victory, the Raiders are very much in the hunt for the playoff spot, however unlikely. They also still have a chance to win the AFC West, though that would require even more help. The AFC Playoff Picture is a mess with just over two weeks remaining. The holiday weekend has only complicated the process.
AFC Playoff Picture after Raiders defeat Chiefs in Week 16
1. Baltimore Ravens (11-3) - First Round Bye
2. Miami Dolphins (11-4)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)
5. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
6. Buffalo Bills (9-6)
7. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)
In The Hunt
8. Houston Texans (8-7)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)
11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)
12. Denver Broncos (7-8)
Eliminated: Tennessee Titans (5-10), New York Jets (6-9), Los Angeles Chargers (5-10), New England Patriots (4-11)
The Raiders victory doesn't do all that much but keep them in the playoff race, technically. Vegas making the postseason would be an overwhelming surprise, and they will need a lot of help to make that happen.
As for the Chiefs, they no longer have a chance at the No. 1 seed. They will play during AFC Wild Card weekend, most likely receiving a home game once they win the AFC West. Monday's loss is a concerning one for Kansas City, though, as they're headed in the wrong direction with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Were the season to end on Monday, they would face off against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead, a team they just lost to in controversial fashion.