AFC Playoff Picture: Steelers find offense and a much-needed Wild Card win
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense arrived after parting ways with Matt Canada in their Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Let's look at the AFC playoff picture after this game.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a rather popular decision amongst their fanbase, and that was to part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The offense under Canada had been the subject of criticism, due in part to the lack of production and inability to tally over 300 yards in a game. But after a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, head coach Mike Tomlin decided he'd seen enough and opted to fire Canada.
This week, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner was the interim offensive coordinator, while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan called plays. The result of the new duo leading the offense? 421 total yards of offense in the team's 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. This is now the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season in which Pittsburgh's offense eclipsed 400 yards.
With this win, the Steelers maintain their hold of a Wild Card spot while pushing the rival Bengals further out of the picture without quarterback Joe Burrow. So, what does the AFC playoff picture look like after the 1:00 p.m.ET slate of games?
AFC Playoff Picture after Steelers offense thrives without Matt Canada in Week 12 win over Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
- Miami Dolphins (8-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-3)
- Cleveland Browns (7-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
There is a new No. 1 seed in the AFC after the 1:00 p.m. ET games on Sunday, Nov. 26, and that's the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars were able to hold off a comeback attempt by the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, with a 58-yard missed field goal by Matt Amendola that hit the crossbar secured the 24-21 victory.
The picture remains relatively the same, except for the No. 7 spot. With Houston losing, the Indianapolis Colts took their spot after their 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the team continues to win games with backup Gardner Minshew.
AFC Wild Card standings
- Cleveland Browns (7-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
- Houston Texans (6-5)
- Buffalo Bills (6-5)
- Denver Broncos (5-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
Now the Wild Card picture. The Cleveland Browns, Steelers, and Colts hold the three Wild Card spots after the 1:00 p.m. ET slate of games.
Houston sits just outside of the picture, but they could get leaped by the Buffalo Bills if they are to pick up a gigantic win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The red-hot Denver Broncos are also a team to keep an eye on if they are to pick up the win over the Browns.