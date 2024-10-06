AFC Playoff Picture, Week 5: Aaron Rodgers catches a break, AFC North in the balance
By Mark Powell
The AFC Playoff picture is starting to take shape, even though the postseason isn't for another three months. Yes, it's never too early to pay attention to the standings.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets lost a winnable game in London against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. With a victory, the Jets could've made a statement, and perhaps gained a game on the Buffalo Bills in the process. Buffalo lost to the Houston Texans in a Stefon Diggs revenge game, and have now been defeated in two straight games. The AFC East, which should not be wide open, is there for the taking.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Texans win puts them at 4-1, which is good for a two-game lead on the Colts in the AFC South. Houston has not taken a step back this season, as CJ Stroud picked up exactly where he left off.
AFC Playoff Picture after Week 5: Texans take a big step
AFC Playoff seed
AFC team
Record
1
Kansas City Chiefs
4-0
2
Houston Texans
4-1
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
3-1
4
Buffalo Bills
3-2
The Texans have a two-game lead in the AFC South and are a good bet to make the postseason. While the Bills lost, assuming they don't completely collapse, they still have the edge over Rodgers and the Jets. New York remains a Davante Adams away from truly competing in the AFC North. The Chiefs are a lock, as always, with a two-game lead in the West. The AFC North is an impossible equation to solve, especially with the Ravens and Bengals finally hitting their stride.
AFC Wild Card standings: Which teams have the edge?
As fun as it would be to post the Wild Card standings this week, I am not going to do that. Despite all I wrote above, it's only Week 5, people. There are any number of teams hovering around .500 that could have a say in the playoff picture before all is said and done.
Any of the Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Chargers, Colts and more could factor into the coming weeks.