After Bellinger, another Boras client emerges for Cubs, and it's not Jordan Montgomery
The Chicago Cubs have finally started free agency.
By Josh Wilson
Late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, the Chicago Cubs finally made the move we've been waiting for: They agreed with Scott Boras client Cody Bellinger on a contract.
The deal is somewhat conroversial, and gives Bellinger lots of control. It's $80 million over three years ($30/30/20) with an opt-out for Bellinger after the first two years if he wants to jump back into the free-agent market.
Chicago has been dragged for being relatively quiet in free agency this year, despite some important moves like signing Shota Imanaga and making the shock move to fire David Ross and hire Craig Counsell, whose contract with the division-rival Brewers expired.
With the Bellinger domino fallen, it seems as if the Cubs may not necessarily be done with Boras clients.
Jordan Montgomery an obvious target
The Cubs have been loosely connected to former division rival starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, another remaining free agent represented by Boras. Montgomery would be a good fit, but has a handful of suitors and feels more likely to wind up pitching for the Red Sox next year.
Matt Chapman could be a potential signing as well
The more surprising thinking is that the Cubs are perceived by insiders as "foolish" if they close the door on Chapman after the Bellinger signing, according to Mark Feinsand.
Here's what he says:
"The Cubs’ payroll remains more than $30 million away from the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold, so there’s room to add another sizable salary without surpassing the $237 million mark. If Chapman is willing to take a deal with the same structure as Bellinger -- albeit likely with a lower AAV and total guarantee -- then the Cubs could still be in play for the third baseman."
The Cubs traded for Jeimer Candelario at the deadline last year and used him at third, but could not re-sign him in free agency. For now, the Cubs could use Christopher Morel in that capacity, but also have Nick Madrigal. Chapman would be a better solution than both, as Morel has struggled defensively in almost every role the Cubs have tried.
One solution they looked at though was moving Morel to first base, and bringing on Chapman would make that a more realistic solution. The Cubs have two minor leaguers battling for the first base job in Spring Training in Matt Mervis and Michael Busch.
It's unclear if Boras would be willing to go another short structure with his clients, but if he is, the Cubs would likely be first to bite on someone like Chapman to help solidify their 2024 campaign.