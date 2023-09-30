After squandering lead, Rory McIroy erupts in parking lot altercation with Team USA caddie
Rory McIlroy had some choice words for one of Team USA's caddies.
By Drew Koch
We don't yet know what was said, but Rory McIlroy had a heated exchange with one of Team USA's caddies following Saturday's action in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Video emerged on social media following Saturday's four-ball competition at the 44th Ryder Cup that showed McIlroy getting into a verbal spat with Jim McKay, affectionately known as "Bones." This dustup occurred as McIlroy was getting into a car to leave Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
"Bones", who caddied for Phil Mickelson for years, is now on the bag for Justin Thomas. However, Thomas and his playing partner Jordan Spieth were not in the same match with McIlroy, so it's not yet known why the eruption even took place.
Rory McIlroy and his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick were one up with three holes to play on Saturday but faltered down the stretch. Team Europe lost the final two holes of the match to the duo of Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.
There was some celebrating by Team USA on the 18th green after Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava was involved in a conversation with fellow Team Europe golfer Shane Lowry.
Team USA was able to snag three of the four matches during four-ball play to give themselves a puncher's chance on Sunday morning. Team USA, who holds 5 1/2 points, needs 14 to retain the Ryder Cup. Team Europe, currently with 10 1/2 points, needs 14 1/2 to secure the trophy.
The pairings are out for Sunday, so put on a pot of coffee because coverage begins at 5:30 AM ET. While golf fans probably would have loved to see Rory McIlroy go up against Justin Thomas with "Bones' McKay on the bag, he will be paired against Sam Burns.