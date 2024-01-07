AJ Brown injury update: Eagles star clutches knee as MetLife turf strikes again
As the Philadelphia Eagles battle for the NFC East title in Week 18, they may have something bigger to worry about.
By Mark Powell
As the Eagles are battling for the NFC East with their full compliment of players, they may have a bigger problem. In the first quarter, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown went down with what looked to be a leg or knee injury.
Brown pivoted on the turf and was falling to the ground when the ball was thrown in his direction. The replay itself isn't tough to watch, but Brown's status moving forward is unclear.
Brown has been a complicated storyline for Philadelphia the last few weeks. His silence spoke volumes as to the Eagles struggles. Philadelphia and Nick Sirianni do not control their own destiny for the division, and the frustration reportedly boiled over into the locker room.
AJ Brown injury update: How long will Eagles WR be out?
Brown's status moving forward is unknown at this juncture. Philadelphia will not have a first-round bye and could match up against any number of Wild Card opponents. An NFC East division victory would provide them with a home playoff game, thus giving them homefield advantage for at least one week. If the Cowboys secure the division, though, the defending NFC champions must go on the road.
For now, Brown is questionable to return to the game.
Ian Rapoport added that Brown's ACL appears to be intact, which is great news for the Eagles as they enter the playoffs.
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart: Who will replace AJ Brown?
If Brown misses significant time, DeVonta Smith will play an even bigger role in the Eagles offense. Beyond Smith, though, the Eagles will have to rely on some depth pieces. Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins are behind Smith and Brown on the Eagles depth chart, and they will be next man up if Brown is set to miss time.