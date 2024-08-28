A'ja Wilson is in MVP form once again, but the Aces cant keep up with her
Last season, the Las Vegas Aces lost six games. They then went on to the playoffs where they lost one game and won their second WNBA title in a row. Now the Aces sit fifth in the standings with an 18-12 record.
The leader of the squad has been two-time MVP A'ja Wilson since 2018 and her individual brilliance has always been the foundation of this Aces' dynasty. This season she is doing the same and making a remarkable campaign for her third straight MVP award.
Wilson is averaging 27.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Her points per game is the most ever through 30 games in league history. In her most recent game against the Dallas Wings Tuesday night she dropped a WNBA-high 42 points.
In the game before against the Chicago Sky she missed a career-high 20 shots but got back to her normal efficiency against Dallas. She shot 72.7 percent from the field with six rebounds and three blocks. While the Aces shot 15-of-40 last night, the main reason they only lost by three points was Wilson's outstanding performance.
"I wish I could shoot perfect every game, but that's not always the case," said Wilson, who is a 52 percent shooter for the season, per ABC News. "I don't let a lot of things linger, because it takes you out of the moment. I'm going to try to still be productive for my team. Today, it was this ... but we didn't get the win, so none of that matters."
Aces head coach Becky Hammon also showed frustration towards her team after the loss.
"We didn't defend, we fouled, and we didn't rebound. And we shot the 3 terrible again," Hammon said. "So it's a bad combination."
Since the WNBA play came back from the Olympic break the Aces are 2-4. Hammon has been very concerned about the Vegas defense all season long and they still have yet to improve it throughout the season.
The Aces had four players who represented Team USA on the Olympic roster in Paris, yet the only one out of the four who is performing at a gold medal level is Wilson. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.6 points, Jackie Young is averaging 17.1, and Chelsea Gray is averaging 8. But something is missing from this Las Vegas team. Unless her teammates rise to her level, A'ja Wilson might miss a chance at another ring.