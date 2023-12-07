AL East Power Rankings after Yankees land Juan Soto and more
The New York Yankees have landed Juan Soto in a deal with the San Diego Padres, shaking up the AL East. Below, we rank the five teams in the division from worst to best.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees have made some big moves over the past few days, with their biggest move being the trade for Juan Soto. New York acquired him from the San Diego Padres.
The Yankees also added Trent Grisham in the deal and sent right-handers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vasquez to the Padres along with catcher Kyle Higashioka.
The outlook of the AL East has changed quite a bit over the past several days. In this piece, we will rank all five teams in the division from worst to best after the blockbuster trade for Soto.
5. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox had a difficult 2023 season and finished at the bottom of the AL East for the third time in the last four years.
To make matters worse, they traded outfielder and slugger Alex Verdugo to their hated rivals in the Bronx Bombers, helping the Yankees get better while further digging themselves into a hole in the AL East.
There is still time for Boston to make some moves and bolster their roster. But for now, Boston projects as the worst team in the division and will remain as such until further moves are made.