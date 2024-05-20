Al-Hilal vs. Al-Tai: Saudi Pro League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Al-Hilal are now the runaway leaders of the Saudi Pro League as they are 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. They are also still undefeated in the division having played 32 games with 29 wins, three draws and zero losses. Although, they did have to rely on a 100th-minute equalizer from Aleksandar Mitrovic in a 1-1 against Al-Nassr in their last game.
Mitrovic has scored 27 goals and made six assists in 26 games in the Saudi Pro League this season. Al-Hilal lost Neymar to a cruciate ligament tear earlier in the campaign but the team have still excelled in his absence. They have an impressive roster which also includes Ruben Neves who joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers despite also being linked with Barcelona, Arsenal and Newcastle United.
Also in Al-Hilal's roster are Kalidou Koulibaly who is formerly of Chelsea and Napoli, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who used to play for Lazio and Bono who was the goalkeeper for Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Girona and Sevilla.
They face an Al-Tai side this week who are currently 15th in the Saudi Pro League but they are only one place and two points above the relegation zone.
Al-Hilal lineup predictions
- Bono
- Saud Abdulhamid
- Hassan Tambakti
- Ali Al Bulayhi
- Mohammed Al Burayk
- Ruben Neves
- Mohamed Kanno
- Michael
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Malcom
- Aleksandar Mitrovic
Al-Tai lineup predictions
- Victor Braga
- Safwan Aljohani
- Enzo Roco
- Robert Bauer
- Ibrahim Alnakhli
- Bernard Mensah
- Alfa Semedo
- Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Harthi
- Virgil Misidjan
- Andrei Cordea
- Marko Dugandzic
How to watch Al-Hilal vs. Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League
- Date: Thursday, May. 23
- Start Time: 02:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: Kingdom Arena
- TV info: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Saudi Pro League match on FOX Soccer Plus with a live stream on Fubo.