Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad: Saudi Pro League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The final day of the Saudi Pro League sees Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr face Al-Ittihad — who have stars of their own in N'Golo Kante and Jota. Unfortunately, Karim Benzema — who reportedly wants to leave the club — and Fabinho are both set to miss this game for Al-Ittihad due to injury.
Despite the large sums of money on offer, the Saudi Pro League is not for everyone, as we have seen with Jordan Henderson who quit Al-Ettifaq to return to Europe with Ajax after just over six months in the division. A similar episode seems to be occurring with Benzema.
There is not much riding on this game as Al-Nassr are set to finish second in the division behind the so-far undefeated Al-Hilal. Al-Ittihad could claim fourth place with a win if Al-Taawoun fail to beat Al-Ettifaq — who despite losing Henderson still have Georginio Wijnaldum and Steven Gerrard as their manager.
Most fans tuning in will be to watch Ronaldo of course. This will be the last club game that we will see the great Portugal forward in action for before the warm-up matches to the European Championship in Germany this summer.
Al-Nassr lineup predictions
- David Ospina
- Sultan Al Ghannam
- Ali Lajami
- Mohammed Al-Fatil
- Alex Telles
- Abdullah Al Khaibari
- Ayman Yahya
- Otavio
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Sadio Mane
- Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Ittihad lineup predictions
- Mohammed Al Mahasneh
- Fawaz Al Saqour
- Saad Al Mosa
- Hassan Kadesh
- Muhannad Al Shanqiti
- N'Golo Kante
- Awad Al Nashri
- Faisal Al Ghamdi
- Ahmed Al Ghamdi
- Talal Haji
- Jota
How to watch Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League
- Date: Monday, May. 27
- Start Time: 02:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: King Saud University Stadium
- TV info: Fox Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Saudi Pro League match on Fox Soccer Plus with a live stream on Fubo.