Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr: Saudi Pro League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
With the Premier League season finishing last weekend, soccer fans now have more time to watch divisions from around the World. One league that will be of interest is the Saudi Pro League as many stars of the sport now ply their trade there.
The Saudi Pro League gained notoriety when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United and his team Al-Nassr face Al-Riyadh in the division this week. Al-Nassr are currently second in the league behind Al-Hilal -- who are 12 points clear.
Al-Riyadh are down in 14th place in the Saudi Pro League but only two points above the relegation zone. The team named after the nation's capital have a strike force of two former Premier League players — Didier Ndong and Andre Gray.
Most fans tuning in will be there for one player — Ronaldo. He is the Saudi Pro League's poster boy just like Lionel Messi is for MLS. Ronaldo paved the way for many other top players from Europe to join him in the division. This is to the detriment of MLS as a lot of these players would have come to North America otherwise.
This season in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has scored 33 goals and made 11 assists in 29 games.
Al-Riyadh lineup predictions
- Martin Campana
- Abdulelah Al Khaibari
- Mohammed Al Shwirekh
- Ahmad Hassan Hassan Asiri
- Hussain Ali Alnowaiqi
- Yehya Al Shehri
- Birama Toure
- Fahad Al Rashidi
- Abdulhadi Al Harajin
- Didier Ndong
- Andre Gray
Al-Nassr lineup predictions
- David Ospina
- Sultan Al Ghannam
- Ali Lajami
- Aymeric Laporte
- Alex Telles
- Abdullah Al Khaibari
- Ayman Yahya
- Otavio
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Sadio Mane
- Cristiano Ronaldo
How to watch Al-Riyadh vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League
- Date: Thursday, May. 23
- Start Time: 14:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
- TV info: FS2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Saudi Pro League match on FS2 with a live stream on Fubo.