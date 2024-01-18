Alabama AD Greg Byrne announces Nick Saban is staying on in a new role
Nick Saban may be retiring from coaching, but the face of Alabama football isn't going anywhere.
By John Buhler
While appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed to seemingly everyone listening what is to become of Nick Saban now that he has hung up the headset in retirement. Byrne shared with us that Saban is going to be an advisor to Byrne in the Alabama athletic department. Again, he can do whatever he wants, but this is Kalen DeBoer's team.
Although Saban would be absolutely incredible on TV, especially if he ends up replacing Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College GameDay, it is abundantly clear that Saban wants to see this handoff of the baton between he and DeBoer to go as smoothly as possible. Saban reinvented what it meant to have a standard during his 17 years at Alabama. However, he is just a voice for them, not the voice.
I hope Saban can enjoy retirement in his first year out of coaching since getting into the profession as a graduate assistant under Don James at his alma mater of Kent State way back in 1973. His whole life has been football, one that has been well lived. However, he has to allow DeBoer to make his own mark on the program. DeBoer does seem to have Saban's blessing as his Crimson Tide successor.
It may be going awesome for Byrne right now, but Saban has long been one to crave total control.
Being an advisor is one thing, but getting in the way of what DeBoer may want to do is another.
Nick Saban to be an advisor to Alabama AD Greg Byrne in some capacity
To me, I think the best thing Saban can do in this role, in addition to being a great brand ambassador for the University of Alabama and the Crimson Tide football program, is to help DeBoer establish recruiting ties in a region he is unfamiliar with. Saban had been in the NFL two years prior to taking over at Alabama in 2007, but he had led the SEC West rival LSU Tigers from 2000 to 2004 previously.
Although DeBoer shares the same relative success of winning everywhere he has been in the college game, the SEC is different than the Pac-12. It is unforgiving. Scheme will help DeBoer bridge the gap between eras, especially with the mass exodus of talent leaving in droves from Mal Moore in favor of other opportunities. Players and coaches, you name it. You have to wonder if Saban can help fix this?
Look. I think Saban can help by putting his focus into things that were shortcomings to him in the end at Alabama. Whether that was NIL, the transfer portal, or losing one great coordinator after another to bigger and better jobs, he can certainly help DeBoer rectify some of those complex, yet pervasive issues. As long as he lets DeBoer do what he does, this loose association can work out for everyone.
Saban can serve as an ever-present reminder of the standard, but the whole sport is changing fast.