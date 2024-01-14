Alabama AD refutes idea that Kalen DeBoer wasn’t Crimson Tide’s top guy
On Saturday, reports surfaced that indicated that new Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, who replaces the legendary Nick Saban, was not the program's first choice. The administration at the school, however, is firing back on that.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne rebuffed the idea that DeBoer was not the Crimson Tide's top candidate, saying that they flew to meet with the former Washington head coach on Wednesday. That was also the same day that Saban retired, insinuating quick action, via Sideline Sports Network.
DeBoer is in the situation that anyone replacing would've been in, facing a ton of pressure to continue Saban's legacy in Tuscaloosa. Making matters tougher is Alabama seeing some key departures to the transfer portal. But one still does have to wonder if Byrne is being fully truthful regarding the top options that Alabama was considering to be its next head coach.
Despite what Byrne says, it's entirely possible -- and perhaps likely -- that DeBoer wasn't the first choice for Alabama to replace Saban. Reporting from insiders at 247Sports has indicated that. However, it's convoluted by the fact that other possible candidates such as Steve Sarkisian, Mike Norvell and Dan Lanning are all also represented by Jimmy Sexton, as is DeBoer.
So was the reported interest in those guys Sexton trying to work out extensions for other candidates -- which worked like a charm regardless of the intent -- or was it legitimate for the Crimson Tide? It's impossible to say without having been in the room with Byrne and Co.
Having said that, DeBoer was surely in the first tier of candidates for Alabama. Byrne isn't in a position as AD where he can fully admit that they didn't get their first choice or first call, especially to a rabid fanbase like Bama's. At the same time, though, landing on DeBoer even if he wasn't that guy is still far from a loss for the program as it moves into a new era.