Alabama gets huge boost with star forward putting the NBA Draft off one more year
Fresh off leading the Crimson Tide to the Final Four, Grant Nelson is running it back.
Sports are fun. At least that's what we tell ourselves when we support our favorite teams. Maybe, like me, you're a fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The entire season was fun, from beating Duke twice, to winning the ACC regular season title, to earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Then a 6-foot-11 transfer from North Dakota shows up out of nowhere to remind you that actually, sports are not fun. Sports are pain.
It gives me no joy to report that after nearly single-handedly ousting my Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 and leading his team to the Final Four, Grant Nelson is coming back for another year of college basketball.
Nelson announced his decision to put off the NBA Draft for another year via Instagram on Monday. His return means the Crimson Tide, who were already looking formidable with the return of Latrell Wrightsell and the nation's No. 3 recruiting class according to On3.com, could be even better next season.
Grant Nelson's return could have Alabama poised to make another run to the Final Four.
How good the Tide can be will ultimately be heavily influenced by All-American Mark Sears' NBA decision. The sweet-shooting lefty guard has declared for the draft but still may return to Tuscaloosa. If he comes back, Nate Oats' team should be a lock for a top-five preseason ranking. Still, Nelson showed in the NCAA Tournament, especially against my beloved Tar Heels when he put up 24 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, that he can shoulder a bigger load than he was asked to for much of the season.
Nelson spent three years at North Dakota State, where he improved each year until he was named to the All-Summit League First Team in 2022-23. He then proved that his skills could translate to college basketball's biggest stage, averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds on an Alabama team that wasn't exactly hurting for scoring options.
Nelson has the game to play in the NBA. He'll need to put on some more muscle to prepare for the physicality he'll be up against in the pros, but his height and wingspan provide a great foundation for him to be a difference-maker on the defensive end. Offensively, he has an array of post moves and a quality handle, especially for someone his size. If he can work on his outside shooting a bit this year, it will perfectly position him to be a stretch 4 in the modern NBA.
Unfortunately for me and any team that is unlucky enough to be in Nelson's way next year, he's coming back to Tuscaloosa. Hopefully the Tar Heels end up on the other side of the bracket.