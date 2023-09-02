Alabama depth chart suggests possible sleeper in QB competition vs. MTSU
The Alabama quarterback depth chart suggests a potential sleeper candidate who could overtake the rest by the end of the season. Are we tinfoil hatting it or is Nick Saban just messing with us?
By John Buhler
Nick Saban's latest Alabama quarterbacking depth chart has us all putting our tinfoil hats on.
Ahead of Alabama's season opener vs. Middle Tennessee, Nick Saban is either trolling us or giving us an exclusive sneak preview into what the future holds at the position from the Crimson Tide, aight.
Saban did announce last week that Jalen Milroe would be the Week 1 starter vs. the Blue Raiders, edging out the likes of Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson, and, apparently, Dylan Lonergan. We thought it was a three-man race between Milroe, Buchner, and Simpson, but the true freshman Lonergan really turned heads at spring practice and during the summer. Perhaps he is the future of the position?
Just look at this intentionally circled part of the Alabama depth chart and do not tell me differently.
Milroe gives them the best chance to win now, but maybe Lonergan gives them the best future?
Alabama quarterback depth chart: Nick Saban tries to pull a fast one on us
For a while now, we have heard pretty good things about Lonergan coming out of Tuscaloosa. He is not the only freshman quarterback on the roster, as they also have Eli Holstein. While Holstein garnered more praise as a recruit, the fact Saban is stringing together a series of ors like this involving Lonergan certainly speaks volumes. Of course, this is all a moot point if Milroe balls out.
The thought entering fall camp was Milroe had the best shot at winning the job (which he did), Buchner had the best rapport with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (which he does) and Simpson had the highest ceiling. The latter may not be the case anymore, as he didn't win the job and Lonergan is getting so much praise after only being in Tuscaloosa for such a short time. He may be it.
Ultimately, Saban is only going to start the quarterback he feels will take care of the ball the best. This has been synonymous with the most talented player on the roster for the better part of a decade now, but we all know that he is a defensive-minded head coach at his core. Thus, he could resort to his old way of doing things from a quarterback perspective. Unfortunately, it is not a winning formula.
The longer we keep the Lonergan hype train rolling, the sooner that we need to seem him play games.