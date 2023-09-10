Alabama fans have already turned sights on Deion Sanders as Nick Saban replacement
Alabama suffered a deflating primetime loss to Texas on Saturday night. Not every Bama fan is taking the rational approach...
One of the best football games of last season was Alabama-Texas. The Crimson Tide went into enemy territory and eked out a 20-19 victory behind the storybook heroics of future No. 1 pick Bryce Young.
Naturally, there was a great deal of excitement around the rematch. Texas, seeking to announce its re-arrival as a college football powerhouse, visited their future SEC co-inhabitants in Tuscaloosa. Bama entered the game ranked No. 3 in the nation; the underdog Longhorns were ranked No. 11.
We all know the result at this point: Texas, in a thrilling display of big-play offense and late-game poise, ran out to a 34-24 victory behind the strong performance of QB Quinn Ewers, who missed a large chunk of games after sustaining an injury in last year's matchup. This was a prime opportunity for Ewers to announce his ascent to college football stardom. He did just that.
Bama fans, meanwhile, found themselves in uncharted territory.
An early season loss? To a non-SEC school? Coached by a former Saban assistant? What cruel alternate universe hath we crossed into...
The Crimson Tide made mistake after mistake. The Longhorns looked more prepared and schematically superior. The main culprit for Alabama was QB Jalen Milroe, who's stepping into impossibly large shoes following Young's NFL departure. Milroe tossed two interceptions and the offense stalled in critical moments late.
Some reactions to the loss were so strong that even Nick Saban, the hallowed overlord of Alabama football for the last 16 years, was unimmune to harsh feedback. One fan went as far as to suggest a radical solution to the Crimson Tide's current woes.
Alabama football fan takes radical stance: Crimson Tide should hire Deion Sanders
Look, I'll say this: Coach Prime is 2-0. Nick Saban? Not so much.
On a more serious note, this is a borderline blasphemous overreaction to a single result, but this is how the end starts for a lot of older coaches. Once the dynasty expires and a younger, better alternative joys the fray (let's say... Kirby Smart), folks start to ask the question: is X Future Hall of Fame Coach out of touch? When will he retire?
We've heard similar (if slightly more rational) rumblings about the likes of Gregg Popovich and Bill Belichick in recent years. Certain coaches have a lifetime of goodwill and benefit of the doubt built up, but Saban's Bama squad just doesn't possess the same intimidation factor it once did. The Bulldogs have stolen a lot of that thunder and now, future SEC school Texas is taking their lunch money in Week 2.
The Crimson Tide have more than enough time to turn this season around. A couple strong SEC wins and Alabama will be right back in the college football playoff mix. Saban certainly does not "need" to retire. Deion Sanders is a great story, and it would be fascinating to see what he could build with Alabama's clout, but Saban is the old guard for a reason. He laid the blueprint for UGA and every major college football contender.
Alabama won't — and shouldn't — think of moving on.