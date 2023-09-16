Alabama fans would rather have Tommy Rees playing QB than Tyler Buchner
Alabama football fans needed one quarter of Tyler Buchner as their starting quarterback to decide he needed to be benched as well.
Alabama wasn't content with the product Jalen Milroe put on the field against Texas. So Nick Saban benched the two-game starter in favor of backup Tyler Buchner.
The Notre Dame transfer was supposed to spark the Crimson Tide with better pocket presence and decision-making. And to his credit, he didn't make any major mistakes early against USF. He just looked terrrible in every other way.
After just one quarter, Alabama fans on Twitter were ready to bench Buchner for literally any other quarterback on the roster.
Bench Tyler Buchner: Alabama fans are done with the new starting quarterback
College football Twitter joined the Buchner pile on.
After one quarter, Buchner was 4-of-9 for 25 yards, but even his completed passes often put the receivers in tough spots. His incompletions were often behind or out of range of receivers.
The best moment of the first quarter for the QB by far was a short gain on a keeper to convert a third down. And that should come as no surprise. Buchner's legs were his greatest asset at Notre Dame.
But Alabama needs more than just the occassional bright run from Buchner. That's why they benched Milroe, because his rushing ability didn't make up for bad decisions in the passing game.
The Crimson Tide had to punt on each of their first four drives and Buchner was at the root of those stalled drives. The only thing working in Buchner's favor may be the worsening weather. Alabama leaning on the ground game, with handoffs and keepers, could get the offense rolling.
Who could Saban turn to next? Former five-star prospect Ty Simson is on the bench along with freshman Dylan Lonergan. At this rate, Alabama may have to make another quarterback change if they want to avoid a shocking upset at the hands of USF.