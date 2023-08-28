Alabama football players on assertion Crimson Tide dynasty is dead: 'Disrespectful'
After being named the fourth-best team in the country, Alabama players feel disrespected. How can the Crimson Tide return to being title favorites?
In a piece done by ESPN, Alabama right tackle JC Latham calls the number of pundits not picking Alabama to win the national title disrespectful". Last season, the Tide were not in the playoff discussion after Week 9. Alabama finished last season with an 11-2 record and a Sugar Bowl win.
They had two losses -- one of them coming against Tennessee and the other against LSU. With all due respect, Tennessee ended up winning the Orange Bowl and LSU ended up with 10 wins. Still, this team missed the playoff last season and lost in the national championship the year before. For Alabama, that is a huge disappointment.
The Tide are currently ranked as the fourth-best team in the country. They are also having a new QB competition with several players vying to start. The Tide's main strength this season will be their defense.
Although Nick Saban is not on any hot seat by any means, this is a season in which the Tide must win a title. Alabama hasn't done so since 2020. In that part of the country that is a eternity. Whether it is fair to have this kind of expectation or not, the Tide will be considered a major letdown if they are not able to win the National title.
Alabama football: Has Nick Saban, Crimson Tide been disrespected?
The Tide are going into this season with a QB battle. Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Tyler Simpson, and Dylan Lonergan will battle for a QB position that will not be fully decided until Week 2 of the season when the Tide face off against Texas. The defense for Alabama will be the leading factor for the school.
If the Tide want to win another national championship, Bama having a top-three defense will have to be a storyline for the entire season. The Tide will be led by a potentially awesome secondary that includes freshman standout Caleb Downs. Another solid player on this secondary will be Kool-Aid McKinstry. With Downs, Mckinstry, and other studs, this can be a dominant position group. If the Tide wants to win a national championship, they will certainly need it from them.