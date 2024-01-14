Alabama football rumors: Kalen DeBoer could make first big splash in Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching search to replace the legendary Nick Saban lasted less than 48 hours before former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was named as the successor to the GOAT of college football head coaches. But now the real work begins.
Challenges await DeBoer at Alabama, as they would anyone following the footsteps in Saban. However, the new head coach must quickly get up to speed on the roster, up to speed on recruiting, and ready to act in the transfer portal to keep one of the best rosters in college football intact. It's a lot to ask.
But first, he might have an opportunity to make his first big splash.
Former Washington offensive coordinator under DeBoer, Ryan Grubb, was expected to be a candidate to replace the new Alabama head coach at Washington. Grubb released a statement on Saturday night, however, indicating that he will not only not be the head coach of the Huskies but that he will also be departing the program as well.
And now is DeBoer's time to act.
Alabama football rumors: Kalen DeBoer could upgrade at OC with Ryan Grubb
DeBoer and Grubb have been inextricably linked together for the better part of a decade now. Grubb was an offensive line coach on DeBoer's staff at Sioux Falls before the latter departed in 2009, but the pair reunited at Eastern Michigan in 2014 with DeBoer as offensive coordinator and Grubb still coaching the offensive line. Since then, the only year they haven't worked in-tandem was in 2019 when DeBoer was the OC at Indiana before returning as the Fresno State head coach, where Grubb became his DC.
With Grubb now seemingly looking for a new job, the fit in Tuscaloosa would make a ton of sense. Tommy Rees showed improvement throughout his first year with Alabama in 2023 but DeBoer has no ties to him. Furthermore, one could argue that the X's and O's track record of Grubb -- particularly working with DeBoer -- far exceeds that of Rees.
One of the other big questions for DeBoer as he takes over at Alabama has been how he would fill out his staff, especially with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele also retiring in recent weeks, a premonition for Saban's decision.
The latest developments with Grubb seem to have made at least one staff decision exceptionally easy to come by, though. And it could yield major dividends for the Crimson Tide offense in Jalen Milroe's first year, and the start of the Julian Sayin era.