Alabama March Madness Schedule: When do the Crimson Tide play next?
The Alabama Crimson Tide clinched the No. 4 seed in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Here is the team's schedule for March Madness.
The Alabama Crimson Tide might get more attention in the football world, but they've made their mark in basketball as well. The team led by Nate Oats is set to make its fourth straight NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament appearance as they're coming off another strong year.
Last season saw Alabama at its best as they were the No. 1 seed of the tournament, but they wound up losing in the Sweet 16 in upset fashion at the hands of No. 5 San Diego State. Now, Alabama will look for revenge and make their first Final Four appearance in school history.
The Crimson Tide were led by senior guard Mark Sears who averaged 21.1 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. They finished with an impressive 24-11 record and went 13-5 in conference play. They were given the No. 4 seed in the West Region as a result of their fine play. Will this be their year to make a deep tournament run?
Let's take a look at Alabama's schedule for March Madness.
Alabama March Madness Schedule
Round of 64: vs. No. 13 Charleston (Friday, March 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV)
Alabama's first opponent in the tournament will be a tough one as they match up against the No. 13 seed, the College of Charleston Cougars. This will be back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the Cougars who won the CAA, posting a record of 27-7 overall and 15-3 in conference. Reyne Smith leads the team in scoring averaging 12.8 points per game this season, but Charleston has an extremely balanced attack offensively with five players averaging at least nine points per game.
Who will Alabama play next in March Madness?
If Alabama is able to record the first round victory, they'll face the winner of the No. 5 seeded St. Mary's Gaels and the No. 12 seeded Grand Canyon Lopes. St. Mary's is making its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, looking to get past the second round for the first time since 2009-10. They went 15-1 in the WCC conference. Grand Canyon is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four years and the No. 12 seed is the highest seed they've earned. They're searching for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
