Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor not ready to make season debut just yet
By John Buhler
After spending roughly two months at Iowa, Kadyn Proctor returned to Alabama after a very tumultuous offseason for him and the program. The former blue-chipper from Iowa had an up-and-down first year playing for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban retiring and Kalen DeBoer taking over for him played a huge part in Proctor hitting the transfer portal for the first time. So when will he play again?
Well, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Proctor is listed as doubtful for the Crimson Tide's second game of the season vs. the South Florida Bulls. He is dealing with a left shoulder injury that first popped up during warmpus last week ahead of the Western Kentucky game. Alabama wiped the floor with the Hilltoppers, but South Florida might be the more menacing Group of Five team on the slate.
Although Alabama should win this game fairly easily, Alex Golesh's team gave Nick Saban's final team all it could handle and then some during last year's game over in Tampa. This is only Kalen DeBoer's second game at the helm of the Alabama program, and we like Golesh's chances to go places in the coaching profession, possibly even after this year. I get holding Proctor out, but they may need him.
DeBoer did tell reporters that Proctor's injury is more of a "day-to-day" thing than a "week-to-week".
Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor listed as doubtful to play vs. South Florida
Look. I think it is more important to have Proctor ready to play for the duration of the SEC season than to force him out there if he is not 100 percent ready to go vs. South Florida. Although the Crimson Tide are the No. 4 team in the country, they still need to prove their worth in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. This is a different Alabama team than in years past.
Overall, Saturday could be a great opportunity for other guys along the Alabama offensive line to step up in Proctor's continued absence. Again, this is an entirely new coaching staff. Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard followed him over from Washington to co-coordinate this offseason. They put up a ton of points last week with Jalen Milroe running point vs. Group of Five power Western Kentucky.
Ultimately, how Alabama responds to adversity will let us know if the Crimson Tide will be good enough to make the expanded playoff. Right now, I have them just on the outside looking in, but if the Crimson Tide goes something like 10-2, it would be next to impossible to leave a big brand like that in the SEC out of the postseason equation. It needs big time players like Proctor to shine in big spots.
They may be able to survive Wisconsin without him too, but they will need him available vs. Georgia.