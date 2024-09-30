Alabama radio call of game-sealing INT against Georgia will give Tuscaloosa a collective chill
Not sure there was anything else that could make the Alabama-Georgia game any better than it already was.
Then we heard Chris Stewart’s radio call of Zabien Brown’s, game-sealing interception off Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, for Crimson Tide Sports Network. It will certainly give you chills. The call aired on ABC right after Alabama picked up the 41-34 win.
“It’s picked off! It’s picked off! Intercepted!” Stewart said, letting all of his excitement out on the big play.
Stewart’s call was the perfect icing on the beautiful cake that was the highly anticipated showdown between Georgia and Alabama, the two top ranked teams in the AP poll entering Saturday’s game.
Alabama’s freshmen steal the spotlight in win over Georgia
The Crimson Tide strutted out to a roaring 30-7 start before Carson Beck led Georgia all the way back to take a 34-33 lead with less than three minutes left in the game.
In one of the most talked about plays already this season, freshman phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams made a great catch and even better run after for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a one-score lead.
Georgia then stormed down the field with a chance to tie the game on its final drive. As Beck tossed a pass to the corner of the endzone, it was Brown, the other freshman that wears No, 2 for Alabama, that thwarted Georgia’s last hope.
Williams is already one of the most talked about freshmen in all of college football. Since week one he’s dazzled on the field as he glides between defenders and outpaces all of them on explosive plays. Just four games into his collegiate career – 17 years old at that – he’s quickly becoming a household name in college football.
It may be Brown’s chance to join that spotlight now too after Saturday.
Brown, another freshman and defensive back for the Crimson Tide, showed the freshman at Alabama aren’t your ordinary freshmen. There’s no learning curve for these two guys. They came ready for the spotlight and they aren’t backing away from the big moment.
With the win, Alabama gets a marquee victory the College Football Playoff committee can’t ignore. Though it did let Georgia back in the game, it did enough to win the game and steal the No. 1 spot from Texas. Georgia dropped to No. 5.