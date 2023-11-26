Alabama survives Auburn upset bid in another epic Iron Bowl: Best memes, tweets
Alabama will be talking about Jalen Milroe, Isaiah Bond and fourth-and-31 for a long time after stunning Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Auburn fans need brain bleach.
The Iron Bowl delivered another incredible ending in 2023 as Alabama stunned Auburn with a touchdown on fourth-and-31 in the final minute of play.
Jalen Milroe found Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the endzone to write both their names in rivalry legend. And crush the spirit of Auburn fans.
That's four wins in a row for Alabama in the rivalry, but it's safe to say this was the most memorable of the bunch. Move over Kick Six, there's a new epic rivalry game ending in town.
Best memes and tweets as Alabama stuns Auburn in Iron Bowl
Alabama was a two-touchdown favorite but Auburn stayed with them in the first half and then held the lead for most of the second half.
It doesn't matter who has the lead for the longest though. It only matters who leads when the final whistle blows. And Alabama got there through the most dramatic of roads.
Milroe and company were driving with hopes of taking a lead in the final minutes. They converted a fourth-and-one at the Auburn 10-yard line but shot themselves in the foot with a bad snap and an illegal forward pass penalty. Hope was dim as they faced a fourth-and-31 with 32 seconds remaining and the season on the line.
Of course, that's when Milroe and Bond produced the heroics that make rivalries special.
And things only got weirder from there as a brawl broke out after Auburn's kickoff return. Then Payton Thorne was sacked and fumbled but the ball was recovered at the one-yard line. Then the final play of the game turned into a pick-six that was taken off the board.
It got weird at Jordan-Hare but the result was still locked in: Alabama won and can now head to the SEC Championship Game with hopes of punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.