Alabama vs. Texas A&M rivalry history: Last A&M win, records, streaks, more
Who holds the advantage between Alabama and Texas A&M in their head-to-head series? Let's take a look at the history.
By Scott Rogust
Week 5 of the college football season is underway, and there are some big matchups scheduled. Texas vs. Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry is the headliner, with other games like Notre Dame vs. Louisville and Georgia vs. Kentucky standing out. But then, there's the big Alabama vs. Texas A&M contest.
The Crimson Tide are looking to gain ground in the AP Top 25 ever since losing to the Longhorns in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Aggies are looking to make it back to a bowl game this season after missing out last year. Both teams sit at 4-1 on the season. So, the stakes are high.
So, who holds the advantage in the rivalry between Alabama and Texas A&M?
Alabama vs Texas A&M rivalry history
The two schools have faced off 15 times, and Alabama, simply put, has dominated this series.
The Crimson Tide have 12 wins against the Aggies, even having a streak of eight consecutive games won from 2013 until 2020. Meanwhile, the longest winning streak that the Aggies have had is one game. That's it.
When was the last time Texas A&M beat Alabama in football?
The last time that Texas A&M picked up a win over Alabama was back in 2021.
Alabama entered the game as the second-ranked team in the nation and was 5-0 on the year. But Texas A&M gave them a fight, making the National Championship contenders fight for it. Ultimately, the Aggies walked off Kyle Field with the 41-38 victory on a game-winning field goal by Seth Small.
Has Jimbo Fisher ever beaten Nick Saban?
Jimbo Fisher has beaten Nick Saban, and it just so happens to be the 2021 game.
Not only did Texas A&M hand Alabama their first loss of that season, but Fisher became the first former assistant of Saban to defeat him. That's right, no former assistant coach who worked under Saban had ever defeated him as a head coach before Fisher.
Other assistants to beat Saban include Kirby Smart (Georgia) in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and Steve Sarkisian (Texas) in Week 2 of the 2023 season.