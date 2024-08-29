How to watch Alabama vs. Western Kentucky with & without cable: Full streaming guide
For the first time since 2006, someone other than Nick Saban will be leading Alabama football as head coach. Following the legendary coach's retirement after the 2023 season and a College Football Playoff appearance, the Crimson Tide plucked CFP runner-up head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to take over the program.
This marks the beginning of a new era, with a fresh face and a new voice guiding the team when it once seemed like Saban might remain in Tuscaloosa forever.
DeBoer will make his debut as head coach against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is a lighter matchup, one that shouldn't pose a significant challenge to Alabama's talented team before the schedule intensifies in September.
However, Western Kentucky will rely on 6-foot-7 quarterback TJ Finley, who previously played at Auburn and LSU before taking on a starting role at Texas State in 2023. The veteran signal-caller brings valuable experience and is no stranger to facing big-name schools. The question is how much he and the rest of the Hilltoppers can make this matchup competitive.
How to watch Alabama vs. Western Kentucky with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
You can tune in to your cable provider's online platform to access their streaming service if you're not at home. Just log in with your credentials to start watching the game.
Watching on network TV channels
Since ESPN is broadcasting the game, it should be accessible to most cable subscribers. The best way to confirm whether you have access to this network is to check with your local cable provider and then verify the specific channel number if ESPN is included in your subscription.
Here are some ESPN channel numbers for national services:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 140 / 144
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins, while Sling provides discounts for new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly subscription. Hulu + Live TV includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in certain bundles, with a three-day free trial available. Keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you will eventually be charged the full price unless you cancel before the trial or discount period ends.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.