Albert Pujols new job should have Cardinals manager Oli Marmol shaking in his boots
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has taken the managerial position with the Escogido Baseball Club in the Dominican Winter League. This news should be a cause for concern for current Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.
By Curt Bishop
A year has passed since the legendary farewell tour for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there is no doubt that fans of the St. Louis Cardinals miss their legends.
However, there may be a path back to St. Louis for Pujols in a different role.
According to Hector Gomez, Pujols has taken a job as the manager of the Escogido Baseball Club in the Dominican Winter League.
Current Cardinals manager Oli Marmol is in the final year of his contract, while also sitting on the hot seat after a 71-91 season in 2023. Pujols' new gig should be a cause for concern for Marmol.
Albert Pujols becoming a manager adds to Oli Marmol's hot seat
Of course, everything will depend on how Pujols fares as a manager. But if he does well, perhaps he could be the one to replace Marmol if the Cardinals decide not to bring him back for 2025.
Pujols is somebody who would instantly have the respect of the clubhouse, as many current Cardinals played with him in 2022, his final season, and Pujols' influence on the clubhouse certainly played a role in the Cardinals' success that year.
Another losing season for the Cardinals or a failure to reach the postseason will almost certainly spell the end of Marmol's tenure as the team's manager.
An important thing to keep in mind however, is that Pujols still has nine years left on his personal services contract with the Los Angeles Angels, and that could prevent him from being an option to replace Marmol if the latter is let go.
But if Marmol is ultimately not brought back, don't be surprised to see the Cardinals at least reach out to Pujols and approach him about the potential managerial opening.
Everything depends on how Marmol fares in the final year of his contract.