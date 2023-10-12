Fansided

ALCS announcers and TV schedule: Everything to know

By Curt Bishop

Division Series - Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers - Game Three
Division Series - Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers - Game Three
When will the games start?

The start times for the games have not been determined yet, but it also somewhat depends on the NLCS as well. Games 1 and 2 will take place on Oct. 15 and 16, respectively. Oct. 17 is a travel day back to Texas for the next three games the following days. 

Oct. 21 and 22 will be reserved for Games 6 and 7. Typically, whichever series starts first will have its first two games before the other series even gets Game 1 in. Game 1 will likely start at 8:00 p.m. hour eastern time, with Game 2 starting at 4:00 p.m.

With no NLCS game on Oct. 18, Game 3 will start at 8:00 p.m. What happens with Games 4 and 5 is undetermined at present and will depend on a number of factors. If they follow last year’s pattern, ALCS Game 4 will start in the evening and Game 5 will be in the afternoon. The NLCS began before the ALCS last year, but it is flipped this year.

Should the series reach a full seven games, the final two games should start at 8:00 p.m.

