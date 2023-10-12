ALCS announcers and TV schedule: Everything to know
By Curt Bishop
When will the games start?
The start times for the games have not been determined yet, but it also somewhat depends on the NLCS as well. Games 1 and 2 will take place on Oct. 15 and 16, respectively. Oct. 17 is a travel day back to Texas for the next three games the following days.
Oct. 21 and 22 will be reserved for Games 6 and 7. Typically, whichever series starts first will have its first two games before the other series even gets Game 1 in. Game 1 will likely start at 8:00 p.m. hour eastern time, with Game 2 starting at 4:00 p.m.
With no NLCS game on Oct. 18, Game 3 will start at 8:00 p.m. What happens with Games 4 and 5 is undetermined at present and will depend on a number of factors. If they follow last year’s pattern, ALCS Game 4 will start in the evening and Game 5 will be in the afternoon. The NLCS began before the ALCS last year, but it is flipped this year.
Should the series reach a full seven games, the final two games should start at 8:00 p.m.